In a display of resilience, actress Hina Khan revealed her battle with Stage 3 Breast Cancer on social media today. Khan, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), shared a powerful message assuring fans she's undergoing treatment and determined to fight. " I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," a part of her statement reads. On the same note, here's a list of inspiring stories of Indian celebrities who've conquered cancer, offering a message of hope for Khan and others facing similar struggles.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha's life took an unexpected turn in 2012 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Initially experiencing unexplained weakness, a visit to a Kathmandu hospital with her brother led to a shocking revelation. Seeking further treatment, she travelled to the US, where she bravely endured chemotherapy for months. Emerging victorious from her battle with cancer, the actress has become a powerful advocate for awareness, using her experience to empower others facing similar challenges.

Sonali Bendre

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Sonali revealed on Twitter in July 2018 that her cancer had returned, this time in an aggressive metastatic form. This meant the cancer cells had spread through her body, significantly reducing her survival chances. Despite being told in New York that her odds were just 30%, Sonali displayed immense strength. She overcame the initial despair and faced treatment with a positive attitude, a testament to her unwavering spirit.

Lisa Ray

Actress-model Lisa Ray's life took a challenging turn in 2009 when she was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, multiple myeloma. During Christmas, Lisa underwent a successful stem cell transplant, and by the following April, she emerged cancer-free. She became a vocal champion for cancer awareness, sharing her journey through The Yellow Diaries blog and inspiring others facing similar battles.

Yuvraj Singh

After India's memorable World Cup triumph in 2011, cricketer Yuvraj Singh faced a daunting challenge with a diagnosis of mediastinal Seminoma Cancer, a rare form of lung cancer. He courageously underwent treatment in the US, enduring a series of chemotherapy sessions. In March 2012, following his third and final round of treatment, Singh was discharged from the hospital, marking a victorious milestone in his battle against cancer.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt faced a health scare in 2020 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Undeterred, he underwent treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The following year brought good news - Sanjay emerged victorious in his battle against cancer, announcing himself cancer-free in 2021.

Tahira Kashyap

In 2018, Tahira Kashyap received a diagnosis of stage zero breast cancer, prompting her to undergo a mastectomy procedure as part of her treatment journey. Known for her resilience and openness, Kashyap bravely shared her experience with the public, becoming an advocate for breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Kirron Kher

Veteran actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting plasma cells, as revealed by her husband Anupam Kher. In 2019, she underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, Kirron has successfully overcome these health challenges and is currently cancer-free, showcasing her determination to face these battles with grace and courage.

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan faced a health scare earlier this year with an early diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma, a throat cancer marked by abnormal cell growth. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan, shared the news with a heartwarming photo, highlighting his father's unwavering dedication to fitness - even going to the gym before surgery. Thankfully, Rakesh Roshan is on the road to recovery, recently exercising his civic duty by voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Lastly, these Indian celebrities who have faced cancer inspire us with their resilience and courage. Their journeys remind us of the importance of early detection. Their stories continue to inspire hope and strength among countless admirers worldwide.

