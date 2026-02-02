NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 2: Jamnabai Narsee School, GIFT City was transformed into a vibrant epicentre of sporting & cultural excellence as it proudly hosted Quintessence 4.0

Also Read | 'I Paid Amitabh Bachchan INR 4 Crore': Producer Shailendra Singh Claims He Paid Big B To Act in Film That Never Materialised.

Quintessence @quintessence_intraschoolfest is an intra-school festival, thoughtfully envisioned by Trustee Mr. Sujay Jairaj. It serves as a distinguished collaborative platform that unites students from five eminent institutions: Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai and GIFT City, Jamnabai Narsee International School Mumbai;and Chatrabhuj Narsee School Mumbai and Pune, fostering excellence and shared purpose. Comprising over 200 categories, over 2000 participants from 5 schools, 3 cities and 2 states, Quintessence 4.0 exemplified the ideals of creativity, camaraderie, and collaborative endeavour.

In his address, Shri Sujay Jairaj highlighted the transformative power of dreams, "Dream, Believe, Pursue, and Achieve. Dream ambitiously, commit wholeheartedly to your goals, strive for excellence in all your endeavours, and remain humble, celebrating each success along the way,"as a guiding principle for realizing one's fullest potential.

Also Read | Norway Leader Terje Rod-Larsen Compares Indians to Snakes in Leaked Epstein Files Email, His Statement 'Kill Indian First' Goes Viral.

The name 'Quintessence' signifying the perfect embodiment of a quality or class, aptly captures the festival's essence. Represented by the logo Joie de vivre, which embodies the joy and exuberance of life, the festival was conceived to celebrate students multifaceted talents in sports, the creative arts, and performing arts alike.

In its fourth edition, Quintessence gained further prominence with the presence of Guests of Honour Ms. Isha Koppikar and Mr. Maniesh Paul, inspiring students to view their creative and extracurricular pursuits as vital contributions to society. The competitions were overseen by a panel of esteemed judges, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Vishrani, Karanvir Sharma, and celebrated folk artists Kirtidan Gadhvi and Arvind Vegda.

The event was also graced by other luminaries such as choreographer Mr. Shounak Vyas and writer Mr. Anil Mulchandani alongside experts from arts, theatre, literature, culinary arts, and science & technology, gave students the rare opportunity to showcase their talents before industry leaders.

Trustee Ms. Minal Thacker expressed, "Quintessence inspires individual excellence, promotes collaboration, and celebrates the shared triumphs of our students. It serves as a platform for joint endeavour and truly captures the vibrant energy present across all 5 schools."

Quintessence fosters creativity, innovation, synergy and confidence among students, embodying a vision that has been steadfastly nurtured over the years. The event stood as a powerful reminder that when youth and opportunity converge, the result is nothing short of magical.

As the fourth edition came to a close, Quintessence 4.0 was unanimously celebrated as a triumph.

Instagram Handle : @quintessence_intraschoolfest

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)