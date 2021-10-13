Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is home to all the top-selling mattress brands including Duroflex, Sleepycat, The Sleep Company, Durfi, Sleepyhead, Century, Amore and much more. Customers can buy mattresses on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 834 and get flat 25% off as a cashback voucher.

Customers can choose from a wide range of memory foam mattresses on EMI Store based on their requirements.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

Five of the top-selling memory foam mattresses available on No Cost EMIs on the EMI Store are:

1. Duroflex LiveIn 6 Inch HR Foam King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,477, with zero down payment option available.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Live Score Updates of Vivo IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: KKR Wins Toss, Opts to Field.

2. Doctor Dreams Max 8 Inches King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,402, with zero down payment option available.

3. Springtek 6 Inch Orthopaedic King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,084, with zero down payment option available.

4. Durfi 10 Inch Orthopedic King Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 4,909, with zero down payment option available.

5. Springwel 8 Inch Infinity King Size Memory Foam Mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 5,562, with zero down payment option available.

Customers can shop for memory foam mattresses from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad etc.

By purchasing on the EMI Store, one can avail a host of unique benefits like zero down payment on select products, No Cost EMIs and doorstep delivery. Customers can conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months.

Order online on the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the memory foam mattress you wish to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

3. At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.

*Terms And Conditions Apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)