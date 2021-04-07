Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers looking to purchase mid-range mobile phones with premium features can shop for the realme 8 Pro from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Priced at Rs. 17,999, the realme mobile is available online on EMI starting Rs 1,499.

Equipped with a 108 MP camera and 50-W charging, the realme 8 Pro is packed with stunning features. It is available in two colour variants namely Infinite Black and Infinite Blue on the EMI Store. Buyers can shop for the realme mobile using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and get exclusive benefits like zero down payment and same-day delivery*.

Below are some of the EMI schemes on realme 8 Pro on the EMI Store:

Customers can shop for this smartphone online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad on the EMI Store.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is a first-of-its-kind online platform by Finserv MARKETS that enables customers to shop from a gamut of products offered by retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city. Customers shopping on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store can get same-day delivery through the hyperlocal network of stores and merchants spread across the country. One can pay using their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card for a hassle-free shopping experience. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card functions as any other payment wallet or credit card- secure transactions with OTP and customer ID etc.

* At the first step, customers need to log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using their credentials or create an account if they do not already have one.

* Browse through the many products, brands, models, features and specifications listed. Shortlist the products, compare them and choose the product to be purchased.

* On the payment window customers need to select the EMI tenure, the options for which will be reflected as ranging between 3 months and 24 months.

* Customers need to enter their delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. An OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number for verification.

* Confirm order by entering the OTP. Purchase is then complete, and the product will be delivered within 24 hours.

From latest smartphones to LED TVs and air conditioner, buyers can browse from a wide range of products and get the best deals on the EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers an abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments, and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

