Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): A ten-year-old boy died and his body was found hanging in his room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Naka Chandravadni locality under Jhansi Road police station in the district. The minor boy was alone in the room at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Donald Trump Shares 'Newsmakers of the Year 2025' Poster Featuring Himself and PM Narendra Modi (See Pic).

The police believed that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide though an investigation was underway and actual cause of death would be know after the post mortem report.

City Superintendent of police (CSP) Manish Yadav said, "An incident was reported in Naka Chandrabani under Jhansi Road police station, in which the child's father came to the police station and filed a complaint that his boy, who was about 10 years old, was alone at home and he had gone to work. He received information from the neighbours around that his child was not opening the door despite knocking for a long time. Later, when the gate was opened by them, they saw that the boy was hanging with a rope."

Also Read | Pune Porsche Hit-and-Run Case: Deceased Victim's Kin Express Disappointment on Supreme Court's Order for Granting Bail to 3 Accused.

The police registered a case into the matter and began an investigation. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and medical forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence from the incident site. Further course of action would be initiated based on the evidence revealed in the probe, the police officer said.

He added, "The police will also explore if there was any problem related to his school or use of mobile phones and based on this further action will be taken. Primarily, it appears that the child did not have any specific mental distress, but sometimes the mental condition of the child cannot be estimated, therefore, we are investigating all the points. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but the actual cause will come to light after the post-mortem."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)