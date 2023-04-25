Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/PNN): Onmeta - a quick & reliable fiat on/off ramp solution focusing on India - announced a partnership with Ledger, the world's largest-selling hardware wallet, through which users in India would be able to directly buy/sell cryptocurrencies in the Ledger Live companion app with INR through their favourite payment method, UPI.

The Chainalysis 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index shows India has been climbing the charts regarding grassroots crypto adoption and now ranks 4th globally. Onmeta has emerged as the leading fiat on-ramp solution that's further driving the web3 & crypto adoption in India through partnerships with global web3 giants like Ledger and because it understands the needs of Indian users the best.

With this integration between Onmeta & Ledger, users in India will now be able to buy/sell multiple cryptocurrencies across over 10 blockchains from inside the Ledger Live app through UPI at competitive prices while being compliant through Onmeta's in-built KYC & AML checks and having access to live chat for instant redressal - all this in mere 60 seconds!

"We want Indian users to have access to the world's best web3 products & we will relentlessly continue to work towards that goal", said Bharath T, CEO, Onmeta.

"All of our research indicates that Indian residents are eager to learn how to grow and protect their digital assets. Our goal is to make that journey as stress-free and enjoyable as possible," says Jean-Francois Rochet, VP, International Development for Ledger. In addition to its industry-leading hardware and software, the brand's customer-centric ecosystem includes informational services such as step-by-step tutorials, weekly podcasts and a constantly evolving library of articles on DeFi, blockchain, metaverse and regulations, available for free at Ledger Academy.

A widely accepted and real-time payment infrastructure for buying cryptocurrencies in the world's most popular hardware wallet will drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in India.

Founded in April 2022, Onmeta provides enterprise on and off-ramp solutions (API/widget integration) for India & SEA to web3 companies to help them improve their user experience and accelerate their adoption by mainstream users. It supports local payment methods like UPI and bank transfers in India. It supports over 6000 tokens across more than 10 blockchains and processes payments instantly in 60 seconds. Onmeta has raised USD 1.5M in equity funding from Skycatcher Fund, GSF Fund, and Luno Expeditions and includes Sequence Wallet, Frontier Wallet, Crazy Defense Heroes & Onerare among the 50+ clients it serves.

Connect with Onmeta on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit https://onmeta.in for more information.

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20 per cent of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and, ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

