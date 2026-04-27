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Agency News Agency News Business News | Canadian PM Mark Carney Announces Creation of Canada's First Sovereign Wealth Fund Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. According to an address by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the fund is aimed to catalyze projects that generate economic growth and provide the necessary resources for national self-sufficiency. He also urged the public to join in and invest in the future of the country.

Toronto [CanadaI], April 27 (ANI): The Canadian government has launched the country's first sovereign wealth fund called the Canada Strong Fund. It is designed to support a series of nation-building projects, with targeted developments in energy, trade, transport, data, and critical minerals to increase national resilience.

According to an address by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the fund is aimed to catalyze projects that generate economic growth and provide the necessary resources for national self-sufficiency. He also urged the public to join in and invest in the future of the country.

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"The Canada Strong Fund will invest alongside the private sector in nation-building projects to create wealth for Canadians today and our kids tomorrow. And if you have a bit of extra money, we'll make it easy for you to invest in the fund to help build Canada Strong for all," Carney said.

Carney stated that the fund is intended to make Canada more independent while creating high-quality jobs. He explained that the initiative allowed the government to invest alongside the private sector to secure long-term wealth.

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"This is our country. It's your future. And we're building it together. We're catalyzing a series of nation-building projects in energy, in trade, critical minerals, transport, data and beyond. These projects will make Canada stronger, more resilient and more independent," he stated.

The Canadian PM emphasized that building together for the country is the future. Highlighting the results of the nation-building projects, Carney stated that, "They'll create good jobs and grow our economy, providing the resources that we need to take care of ourselves and take care of each other."

Carney highlighted that Canadians now "are choosing to buy Canadian, to explore Canadian, and build Canadian. Because it's our country, and we're building our future together." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)