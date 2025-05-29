PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: In the evolving world of lifestyle jewellery, Candere, a brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, continues to make its mark by blending design with bold, modern aesthetics. The latest highlight from its collection is the Orbit Diamond Collar Necklace--a piece that speaks to minimalists and maximalists alike.

Crafted in polished rose gold and embellished with alternating diamond-studded and smooth spherical orbs, the collar necklace is inspired by planetary motion and clean celestial geometry. It's a subtle yet powerful design that sits elegantly at the neckline, making it ideal for both boardroom looks and evening ensembles.

"This piece is about movement, balance, and quiet power. It's perfect for someone who wants to stand out without saying too much," said a spokesperson from Candere's design team.

Known for its contemporary jewellery designed for everyday luxury, Candere continues to expand its presence in the Indian and global markets, especially among fashion-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers looking for expressive, high-quality pieces.

The Orbit Diamond Collar Necklace exemplifies Candere's ability to bring sculptural beauty into wearable art--refined, versatile, and uniquely personal.

Product Link:Orbit Diamond Collar Necklace

About Candere:

Candere is a lifestyle jewellery brand under the House of Kalyan Jewellers, known for its contemporary design sensibility, high-quality craftsmanship, and versatile collections that cater to today's evolving fashion landscape.

