The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 play-offs will commence with Punjab Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. After 70 league matches and some exciting cricketing action, finally it is time for the top four teams to engaged in a last battle for glory. Along with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have secured top two positions in the IPL 2025 league stage, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have also qualified for play-offs. PBKS and RCB have been the stand-out teams in the IPL so far and they have fought hard to make their place in the top two after a long time. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs Match?

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win the IPL even after 17 seasons of the IPL. RCB have come close to winning it as they have featured in three finals but they have lost all three and failed to get their hands on it. Meanwhile, for PBKS this is the first chance to get to the final after they ended up as runner-up in 2014. Since then this is the first occasion they have qualified for the play-offs and this is the first time in the history of the IPL they have finished at the top of the table. Fans are excited to watch the two teams clash in the IPL 2025 qualifier 1. They want to know what happens if rain interferes and the match is washed out. Fans eager to know what happens if the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain will get the entire information here.

What Happens if Rain Interrupts PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?

The IPL play-off games, including the Qualifier 1, has a grace time of 120 minutes. For league games, it was 60 minutes but later, it was changed to 120 minutes after thre break due to India-Pakistan tensions. If rain interrupts the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, there will be an attempt to have as much as action as possible. The duration of the match will be shortened based on the cut-off time provided. The minimum number of overs that can be played during the match are five overs for each side. However, if it continues to pour and not even a 5-over game is possible then the match will be abandoned.

Is There A Reserve Day For PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?

No there is no reserve day if the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match gets washed out due to rain. IPL 2025 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Venues and Timings in IST.

Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Final in Case of A Wash Out?

If there is an washout, then it will Punjab Kings who will move on to the final of the IPL 2025 and will wait for the winner of the Qualifier 2. In case of Qualifier 1 being abandoned, the team higher in the points table in terms of ranking during the league stages will automatically get the qualificaiton for the final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, unfortunately, will have to play the Qualifier 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).