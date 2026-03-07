VMPL

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 7: At a time when regional healthcare systems are rapidly expanding to meet rising patient expectations, Capitol Hospital in Jalandhar is reinforcing its position as a leading tertiary care centre in North India. With a sustained focus on advanced cardiac sciences and critical care excellence, the hospital has significantly strengthened its infrastructure, technology platforms, and specialist capabilities to deliver comprehensive, high-quality treatment closer to home for patients across Punjab and neighbouring states.

Spread across five acres, Capitol Hospital today operates as a fully integrated, multi-speciality institution with more than 300 beds, including 70 intensive care beds designed to handle complex and high-dependency cases. The facility houses eight modular operation theatres, four advanced cardiac catheterisation laboratories, and a dedicated 24x7 cardiothoracic unit that supports round-the-clock emergency and elective procedures. Its multidisciplinary ecosystem also includes oncology services supported by TrueBeam radiotherapy, gastrointestinal surgery, trauma and emergency care, renal dialysis services, and state-of-the-art radio-diagnostics. The integrated model ensures seamless coordination between departments, enabling faster diagnosis, reduced treatment delays, and improved clinical outcomes.

At the helm of this transformation is Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi, Medical Director and Consultant Cardiologist, whose clinical vision and administrative leadership have played a defining role in shaping the hospital's trajectory. Holding MBBS and MD qualifications and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians in Cardiology, Dr. Pruthi brings internationally benchmarked expertise to regional healthcare delivery. His approach emphasises precision-driven cardiology, strict adherence to evidence-based protocols, and patient safety as the cornerstone of every intervention. Under his guidance, Capitol Hospital has consistently ranked among Punjab's leading centres for coronary interventions since 2019, reflecting both procedural volumes and sustained clinical outcomes.

Dr. Pruthi's leadership extends beyond expanding physical infrastructure. He has cultivated a culture of continuous training, quality audits, and collaborative case management, ensuring that young clinicians are mentored within a system that values ethical practice and innovation in equal measure. His professional contributions have been recognised through the Award of Excellence in Medical Sciences and commendations from the Indian Medical Association for treating one of the highest numbers of cardiac patients in the region. Colleagues credit him with fostering an environment where multidisciplinary teamwork and transparent patient communication are standard practice.

The hospital's cardiac and critical care divisions have seen measurable growth in advanced interventional procedures, complex bypass surgeries, structural heart interventions, and emergency response capabilities. With increasing cases of lifestyle-related cardiac disease across urban and semi-urban Punjab, the institution's expanded catheterisation labs and intensive care facilities are designed to address rising demand while maintaining international standards of safety and accuracy.

"Every patient deserves treatment that is safe, precise, and advanced," says Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi. "Our objective is to ensure that families in Punjab have access to world-class cardiac and critical care services without the need to travel far from their support systems."

As healthcare continues to evolve through technology integration and outcome-driven practices, Capitol Hospital's strategic investments signal a broader shift in regional medical infrastructure. By combining advanced equipment, specialist expertise, and a patient-centric philosophy, the hospital is positioning itself as a trusted referral centre for complex cardiac, oncology, and critical care cases across North India.

With its strengthened capabilities and a leadership model grounded in clinical excellence, Capitol Hospital is not only expanding services but also setting higher benchmarks for tertiary healthcare delivery in Punjab.

