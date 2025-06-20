VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 20: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and the Association of Private Detectives & Investigators (APDI) held third Governing Council Meeting, on 14th June 2025 at the PHD Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi.

A key highlight of this prestigious gathering was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CAPSI and the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards (DG FS CD & HG), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi, along with ASIS International - India Chapter. This strategic partnership aims to bolster national capabilities in hostile attack and disaster preparedness, covering all phases from prevention and response.

The event also witnessed the official release of the White Paper titled "Guarding the Future: AI & Cyber Security in India's Private Security Revolution", prepared by CAPSI's dedicated AI & Cybersecurity Task Force. This forward-looking document presents a visionary roadmap to empower the private security workforce and integrate advanced technologies into India's evolving security architecture. CAPSI launched its AI & Cybersecurity Task Force, marking a pivotal shift toward strengthening digital capabilities within the Private Security Industry (PSI). In collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation, IITM Pravartak, and top cybersecurity firms, CAPSI is spearheading the development of National Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across India.

The meeting was graced by several distinguished guests, including: Sh. Vivek Srivastava, IPS, Director General - Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards (Chief Guest), Sh. Umesh Sharma, Assistant Director General (Communication) - - Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, MHA, Wg Cdr (Dr) B Sandeep Krishnan, Assistant Director General Civil Defence - MHA, Mr. K. Shekar, Central Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI, Sh. Mahesh Sharma, Secretary General CAPSI & APDI.

The gathering brought together CAPSI's Board of Governors, National Office Bearers, State Chapter Presidents, and senior representatives from across the country. This annual council meeting provides an essential platform to reflect on the achievements of the past year and to define strategic priorities for the future.

As a mark of respect for their contributions to the nation and the PSI sector, CAPSI confered the prestigious "Commander of Frontline Warriors" Badge of Honour to the following distinguished individuals during the meeting Shri Udai Singh Tanwar, Fire Safety & security Officer, Mahatma Gandhi University, Jaipur, Shri Ispat Roy Regional Head (South, Security and Fraud Investigation - UDAAN (HTPL), Shri Paresh Jain, AGM-Security and Transport, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Lt Col Sandeep Mohapatra (Retd)Head Security and Administration in MMTC PAMP, Shri Sunil Taragi, CPP Manager Security and Loss Prevention, Ecom Express Ltd., Shri Rajkumar Tomar Joint General Manager, DS Group, Noida, Shri. Syed Arshad Ali Managing Partner & Chief Consultant-Retail Security & Loss Prevention, Ethnic Management Services, Shri Rajeev Kumar, Chief Security Officer, Admin & Facilities, Lt Col Sandeep Mohapatra (Retd), Head Security and Administration in MMTC PAMP, Shri Prakash Purohit Unit Security Head - UPL

Highlighting CAPSI's digital initiatives,

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI, said, "Internal and external security are of utmost importance. In times of crisis or war, our guards not only provide protection but also guide civilians to stay safe through drills and preparedness. We have a team of trained and certified guards who continuously strive to perform at their best. To further enhance their skills, we have launched specialized training programs. In addition, we are proud to introduce the CAPSI Connect app -- a one-stop platform for all information related to our guards, their deployment, training videos, certifications, and upcoming security courses.

Speaking on the importance of regulatory reform,

Sh. Vivek Srivastava, IPS, Director General - Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, said, "The Wage Code is a national priority -- with over 1 crore citizens employed in security services, timely wage payment is non-negotiable. We urge all stakeholders to engage actively and submit objections or suggestions within the 45-day window."

Sh. K Shekar, Central Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour & Employment, added,"The Wage Code has been finalized and all stakeholders were given 45 days to raise concerns and suggest solutions. Its implementation was expected in June but has faced delays. Regardless, employers are clearly obligated to pay wages on time -- no exceptions. The Council is concerned about any delay and urges immediate compliance."

