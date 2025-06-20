Raksha Bandhan is one of the most special and meaningful festivals celebrated across India. The aim of this festival is to acknowledge the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 9. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as rakhi, on their brother’s wrist. Then, they pray for their brother's happiness and long life. On the other hand, all the brothers keep the promise that they will always protect and support their sisters. Here in this article, you will learn about the Raksha Bandhan 2025 dos and don'ts. What essentials must you keep on the puja thali, what are the most important things and more. When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Know Rakhi Date, Shravan Purnima Tithi, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Bond Between Siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan 2025 is on Saturday, August 9, from 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM. Hariyali Teej 2025 Vrat Katha: Here's the Sacred Legend of Shravan Teej That Celebrates the Divine Union Between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, Bhadra ended before sunrise.

Purnima Tithi starts on August 08, 2025, at 02:12 PM

Full moon date ends -August 09, 2025, at 01:24 PM

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Dos

Tie rakhi to your brother during the auspicious Raksha Bandhan muhurat.

Prepare the rakhi thali with rakhi, rice, diya, some sweets and water.

Always perform the rituals by facing the direction of eating or the north side for more auspiciousness.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Don’ts

Never tie the rakhi to your brother during the Bhadra kaal, which is considered to be inauspicious.

Please do not wear any black colour clothes on this special day as it is also considered inauspicious.

Never tie the rakhi on your brother's left wrist.

Raksha Bandhan Vidhi and Rituals

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan is not just about performing all the rituals. This festival celebrates love, trust, and togetherness in families. Not only that, but this meaningful tradition also helps bring us much closer.

Early in the morning, the sisters bathe and then prepare the thali, which includes beautiful rakhi, tilak, rice, sweets, water, and a diya.

Then they tie the rakhi on the brother's wrist and perform arti. Offers them sweets to eat and then helps them drink water,

Sister prays for their brothers' happiness and well-being, and brothers promise their sisters to protect them for life.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful reminder for everyone about the strength of the family, joy, laughter, and sweet memories, all of which will last a lifetime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).