Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 10: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into solar EPCsegment. The Company reported its unaudited financials for Q2 & H1FY26.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain PolyplastLimited said, "In Q2, we focused on strengthening our operations and maintaining steady progress across our core segments. We have reported healthy revenue growth of 48% YoY and EBITDA growth of 23% YoY during the quarter on account of growth in both micro irrigation and solar EPC segment. We have continued to grow our solar EPC business by expanding our presence in both rooftop and solar pumps segment. We have secured vendor empanelment for supply of solar pumps under PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Looking ahead, we expect strong government support continuing to drive demand for irrigation and solar solutions. The reduction in GST from 12% to 5% on drip irrigation, sprinklers, and solar equipment has improved affordability which augurs well for demand."

