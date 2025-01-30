PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30: CARD91, a leader in payment issuance, proudly announces the launch of its proprietary UPI Switch: Blitz--a platform designed to empower banks and regulated entities with seamless, scalable, and secure payment solutions tailored to India's dynamic digital payments ecosystem.

Blitz: Built for the Future

Blitz sets a new benchmark for excellence in payment infrastructure, offering banks and financial institutions the confidence to process transactions seamlessly while driving innovation in UPI products.

1. Certified by NPCI:

* Certified for UPI 2.0, supporting a wide array of UPI products for both Issuer and Acquirer, including:Credit Line on UPI

* Rupay Credit Card on UPI

* AutoPay or SI Mandate on UPI

* UPI Circle / Delegate Payments

* Central Mapper for Acquirer and many more

2. Unmatched Performance and Reliability:

Blitz ensures 99.99% uptime, near 0% technical declines, and lightning-fast transaction processing, handling over 2000+ TPS effortlessly while staying future-ready to scale with growing UPI volumes.

3. Seamless Integration for faster GTM:

Blitz integrates effortlessly with the Core Banking Systems, Fraud Risk Management, and Account Management Systems to deliver a cohesive UPI experience. CARD91 has a direct connectivity with NPCI.

4. Real-Time Observability:

Advanced dashboards provide real-time transaction monitoring, custom reporting, and actionable insights.

5. Agile for NPCI Features:

CARD91 ensures swift compliance with NPCI's circulars, implementing all new features or updates well within the stipulated timeframes.

6. Audit-Ready at All Times:

CARD91's systems are 'Ever-Ready' for audits, reflecting their unwavering commitment to compliance with NPCI's evolving guidelines.

7. Focused support from India

Dedicated local support team with expertise in regulatory compliance and operational challenges, ensuring faster TAT with a smooth and reliable experience.Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, said, "The launch of our UPI Switch: Blitz, marks a significant milestone for CARD91 as we expand our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the payments ecosystem. As UPI continues to revolutionise digital payments in India, Blitz is designed to empower banks and regulated entities with the tools they need to innovate, scale, and drive financial inclusion. We are proud to contribute to this transformational journey."

About CARD91

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorised Dealers. The company helps them issue various payment instruments (PPI, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers. This ensures seamless issuance and enhanced control. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for Issuers.

