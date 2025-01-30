New Delhi, January 30: Amazon is reportedly laying off its corporate employees in its latest round of job cuts. The Amazon layoffs can be seen as a part of the company’s efforts to streamline its operations. The company is eliminating a "small number of roles" within its communications department. The decision is said to be the company's strategy to reduce bureaucracy and enhance efficiency.

The layoffs come after Amazon laid off approximately 200 employees from its stores division. As per a report of Bloomberg, Amazon is laying off dozens of employees in its communications department to streamline its corporate workforce. The deveopment is said to be executives' efforts to cut costs and reduce bureaucracy. Google Layoffs 2025: Employees Petition for ‘Job Security’ Amid Insecurity and Fear of Upcoming Job Cuts, Demand Guaranteed Severance Package if Laid Off.

In 2022, Amazon initiated its largest corporate job cuts till date, which impacted a total of 27,000 employees across the company. Since then, there have been several smaller rounds of layoffs that have been specifically targeted to certain departments and roles.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser has reportedly stated that the company is implementing changes within its Communications and Corporate responsibility organisation. These adjustments are intended to help Amazon operate swiftly, increase ownership, strengthen its corporate culture, and enhance connections between teams and customers.

Brad Glasser further mentioned that as part of these changes, the company has made the difficult decision to eliminate a "small number of roles." Glasser emphasised that Amazon does not take such decisions lightly and is dedicated to support the employees affected by these layoffs for transition. Ubisoft Layoffs: French Video Game Developer Known for Assassins Creed, Far Cry Series, To Lay Off 185 Employees Amid Restructuring, Close UK’s Ubisoft Leamington Studio.

As per multiple reports, Drew Herdener, who manages the affected units, communicated to employees that the company had identified certain roles that were either too narrowly defined or added unnecessary layers to the organisational structure. Additionally, Amazon previously mentioned to close its warehouses in the Canadian province of Quebec, which will likely lead to approximately 1,700 employees losing their jobs.

