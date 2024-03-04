VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: India, despite being a nation steeped in musical heritage, has not had a mainstream girl group in the last two decades. In a bid to overturn this trend, Chennai-born, visionary music director-producer Mikey McCleary took the initiative and put together the country's first all-girl group in 22 years - W.i.S.H. Set to become girl power game changers for the India music, W.i.S.H. drops their debut single, "Lazeez" today, marking a significant milestone in the Indian music scene.

Also Read | California Shooting: Masked Shooters Kill Four People and Injure Three at an Outdoor Party in King City, Police Say.

W.i.S.H. is an acronym for 'World Inka Stage Hai'. The group thrives in the collective talents of Ri, Zo, Sim, and Suchi, each singer/performer bringing her own distinct personality and flair to their band. United by a shared passion for music and dance, driven by the vision of leaving their footprint on a global scale, the quartet is poised to not just create music but usher in a new era in Pop; championing artistic freedom and paving the way for a new generation of female artists.

Mikey McCleary shared his excitement about the formation of W.I.S.H, stating, "In a country like India where there are so many talented singers, dancers and performers, I was perplexed that there were no prominent girl bands for more than two decades. Forming an all-girl band was something that I had envisioned for the past 2 to 3 years. It has been an amazing experience to collaborate with this extremely talented quartet. Individually, they are so unique, yet collectively they have a great chemistry both on and off the stage. Their passion for music and commitment to their craft is truly inspiring, and I don't think there would have been a better label partner than Sony Music India, to empower our collective vision. This is just the beginning for W.i.S.H., and I can't wait to see them soar to great heights."

Also Read | World Tennis Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day Dedicated to the Game of Tennis.

W.I.S.H's debut single, Lazeez is an ode to the modern woman. Encapsulating themes of self-love and empowerment, the track gives a new meaning to 'Lazeez' aka delicious, encouraging listeners to embrace and own their beauty. The song's electrifying blend of pulsating rhythms and defiant lyrics is elevated by a stylized and unique music video, featuring vibrant choreography, colourful looks and quirky food references. The visual representation is exciting & fresh, and sets the bar high for their upcoming releases. Lazeez promises to etch a special place in audiences' hearts with its bold message and infectious energy.

Expressing their anticipation for their debut, W.I.S.H added, "Expressing their anticipation for their debut, W.I.S.H added, "We are truly grateful to Mikey for believing in us and giving us this golden opportunity. He has stood beside us like a rock on this magical journey for almost 2 years. We have learned so much from him. It has been a very collaborative process for all four of us, as we have been actively involved in the writing, creating the music video, and so on. It has been a fun ride thus far, and we are super excited to debut with our single Lazeez. In the mainstream music industry, we always see women being objectified from the male gaze. This song is about us taking back control and saying we're hot, deal with it. We are quite nervous but also excited for the launch and look forward to the audience's response to Lazeez."

You can watch Lazeez by W.i.S.H. here: https://smi.lnk.to/lazeez

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Aditya A, Talwiinder, Simran Choudhary, QK and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, GV Prakash, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, Vivek-Mervin, Darbuka Siva and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Vishesh Films, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International. Seven Screen Studio, The Route, Mythri Movie Makers, Vyjayanthi Movies and SVCC among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)