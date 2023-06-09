Atlantis Media

New Delhi [India], June 9: When 5 youth decided to make a difference and clean up 3.5 km Carter Road, Bandra it seemed a Herculean task. They formed Carter Clean up on 24th June 2021. Soon they formed an army of volunteers.

1000 + volunteers have joined together and over last 100 weeks slowly and steadfastly made a difference. Today thousands of people visit Carter Road every week and spend time only because it has transformed over the last 2 years .

Indian Navy, Police, BMC, School students, College students, couples, senior citizens toil for hours collecting plastic waste and cleaning the chocked up mangroves.

Leading Corporate companies helped fund cloth bags, gloves, brooms , water etc for the volunteers.

Ashwin Malwade, Nupur Agarwal, Freisha B, Maansi Ahuja with Harry together started a movement against plastic pollution, marine pollution and recycling plastic waste every weekend.

Their vision of making Bandra Carter Road plastic free zone , promoting recycling of plastic and making the mangroves a thriving Eco system for birds and marine species over time has seen a significant improvement.

The work done is extremely remarkable they pick up religious idols from the sea and send it to an idol recycler. The plastic collected is sent to a cement factory for Refuse Derived Fuel and they also remove construction material dumped.

Local residents who come for their walks and with their dogs are more careful not to dirty the surrounding and use dust bins.

Multiple celebrities from Bollywood, Fashion, singers, etc have joined forces with the team to clean plastic bags and bottles. They motivate others to join in.

