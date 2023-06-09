Tale Of Nine Taile 1938 is nearing its end soon. Lee Dong Wook, the thousand years old fox, is trapped in a bygone era and is navigating the evils of the era. All the while, he is hoping to go back to the present and be with his love Nam Ji Ah, played by Jo Bo Ah resides. We always knew that Bo Ah is making a cameo in this prequel of the earlier hit series. Now it seems the time has come. TvN has recently released some new stills from the show where Bo Ah can be seen longingly waiting for her fox. Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938: Will Jo Bo-ah Be Part Of Lee Dong Wook-Kim Bum Sequel? Here's What We Know.

Currently, Lee Dong Wook's Yi Yeon is all set to go back to his own time. He has fulfilled his mission and longs to reunite with his love. Hence, you will see a thoughtful Yeon penning a letter to people who he met in 1938. In other stills, you can see Jo Bo Ah waiting for his return. All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 - 5 Korean Drama Sequels We Can't Wait To Watch In 2023.

구미호의 영원한 첫사랑 '우리 지아'💕 모두가 바라는 연지아의 애틋한 재회(´▽`ʃ♡ƪ) 이연은 다시 지아의 우산이 되어줄 수 있을까?☔ K-판타지 액션 활극 <구미호뎐1938> [토일] 밤 9:20ㅣtvN#구미호뎐1938 #taleoftheninetailed1938#tvN #스트리밍은TVING pic.twitter.com/CWUoYTqLuA — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) June 9, 2023

We wonder if this means the next episode will see Yeon and Nam Ji Ah's reunion. That would be so amazing to watch. We missed their chemistry for a while now.

