SMPL

Yoshkar-Ola [Russia], July 21: In a grand celebration of academic achievement and international unity, Mari State University, one of the leading destinations for MBBS in Russia, hosted its 2025 convocation ceremony at the prestigious Erik Sapaev Mari State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Yoshkar-Ola. The event marked a proud milestone as 408 foreign students, primarily from India and the Arab world, were awarded their higher education diplomas in medicine.

The highlight of this year's ceremony was the presence of over 50 proud parents and family members from India, who traveled thousands of kilometers to witness their children's crowning moment. Their presence added emotional depth and cultural warmth to the ceremony, symbolizing the growing trust Indian families place in MBBS programs in Russia, especially at Mari State University.

For many visiting families, this was their first time in Russia. They were deeply moved by the hospitality, meticulous event organization, and the vibrant cultural experience that unfolded during their visit. From a guided tour of Yoshkar-Ola and the university campus to a personal reception with the university's esteemed rector, Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov, the guests experienced first-hand the welcoming spirit and high standards that define MBBS education at Mari State University.

The graduation ceremony was a spectacular affair, blending tradition with festivity. Students of Mari State University performed cultural showcases, while proud graduates received their diplomas amidst applause, joy, and heartfelt tears. The university administration, along with the Medical Institute, praised the graduates for their perseverance, dedication, and professionalism--qualities that will now serve them in their careers as doctors across the world.

Officials from Rus Education, a long-standing partner of Mari State University and a trusted name for guiding Indian students to pursue MBBS in Russia, expressed their pride in witnessing yet another successful batch of Indian doctors graduate. The collaboration between Rus Education and Mari State University continues to offer Indian students a world-class medical education with global recognition.

Graduates shared that their years in Russia were not only filled with academic accomplishments but also enriched with friendships, cultural exchange, and invaluable life experiences. As they return home with their Russian medical degrees, these young doctors carry forward a legacy of knowledge, compassion, and international camaraderie.

This convocation not only marked the culmination of their MBBS journey but also the beginning of a new chapter--as certified medical professionals, respected by their communities and ready to serve humanity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)