New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsReach): Nurses serve as the backbone of the healthcare system, providing compassionate care and support to patients in the face of limited resources and demanding environments. These exceptional individuals have continuously demonstrated their selflessness, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.

To mark the tireless work of the nurses, International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, 2023 as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a renowned figure in nursing history.

Jobizo, a leading healthcare HR tech company has orchestrated momentous event commemorating 'International Nurse Day 2023' by honoring & recognizing the real heroes of healthcare. The event featured a cake cutting ceremony and presenting personalized thank you cards with sweets, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and celebrating the nursing community. As an organization deeply rooted in the healthcare industry, Jobizo takes great pride in honoring and expressing profound gratitude to the nursing community.

Despite their unwavering dedication, nurses in India face numerous challenges in their daily work. Limited resources, overcrowded hospitals, and understaffed healthcare facilities are some of the pain points they encounter. Long working hours, high patient-to-nurse ratios, and physically demanding tasks take a toll on their well-being. Moreover, the lack of recognition, inadequate compensation, and limited career growth opportunities add to their frustration.

Despite these challenges, nurses continue to provide compassionate care, displaying immense resilience and commitment to their profession and patients. It is crucial to address their pain points and work towards creating a supportive environment that values and uplifts the nursing community in India.

"Our admiration for the nurses who serve as the backbone of our healthcare system knows no bounds," said Avishek Agarwal, Founder & CEO at Jobizo. "They are the shining beacons of hope, providing care and comfort to those in need. International Nurse Day allows us to shine a spotlight on their immeasurable contributions and express our deepest gratitude for their exceptional service."

Jobizo is a fast-growing healthcare HR-tech platform that uses cutting-edge technology to provide effective matchmaking between healthcare institutions and professionals. Jobizo's user-friendly interface and advanced search tools help healthcare professionals to find LOCUM jobs, Long-term contracts & Permanent Jobs. Jobizo through its "Get me wings" program also provides OET & IELTS Exam Assistance, Training and Relocation Support to the nurses.

Jobizo extends an invitation to individuals, healthcare organizations, and communities far and wide to join in the celebration of International Nurse Day. Together, let us acknowledge the invaluable contributions of nurses and honor their relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care.

For more information visit: https://youtu.be/7ri6nisLQO4 and https://jobizo.com

