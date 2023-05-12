New Delhi, May 12: Japanese auto major Toyota is getting all braced up to officially take the wraps off its new SUV. Named as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon, this new SUV will be unveiled on 15th of May. The new Urban Cruiser Icon is likely to be placed above the Toyota Raize and an expected to be pitched against the likes of the Hyundai Creta.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon Details

The upcoming new Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon is said to be underpinned by Daihatsu's DNGA platform. Toyota’s other international models such as the Avanza and Raize are also based on this same platform. As per the reports, it will be a mid-sized SUV and will be around 4.3 meters long, with a seating capacity for 5 occupants. BMW X3 M40i Launched in India With Aggressive Styling and Mean Performance, Priced at Rs 86.50 Lakh.

Similar to the platform, the Urban Cruiser Icon is likely to share the powertrains with the Raize. This means a 97 BHP 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 87 BHP 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill option, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine could also join the lineup. Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled With Eye-Catching New Styling Updates and ADAS Tech Package.

The new upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV is supposed to be positioned above the Raize as per the reports. The new SUV is set to break its cover SUV on May 15, 2023. It will launch in the car market of Indonesia first, followed by other similar ASEAN markets. However, this new Toyota SUV is not expected to launch in India, as Toyota has other plans for our shores.

