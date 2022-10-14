New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): Cellula, a Bengaluru-based health-tech startup and Swisse wellness, A HongKong based wellness organization have announced a PAN India Campaign to support and spread awareness about women safety and health.

The campaign is scheduled for Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi on October 16, 2022, November 5, 2022, December 17, 2022, January 7, 2023, February 11, 2023 and March 18, 2023, respectively. Both men and women can participate in the 10K, 5K & 3K Runs. This event will support a number of associated non-profit organizations that work for women's health, safety, and education. The first event will be in Hyderabad. The event is expected to see more than 2000 participants.

Dr Manish Harsh, CEO, Cellula explains "Women safety and health remains primary concerns in India. We are running this campaign to support local NGOs and spread awareness about this very critical issue. In every metro, we will be supporting 7-10 NGOs who are active in the segment.

Swisse Wellness, A HongKong based wellness organization is supporting the event in all 6 cities. Swisse is an Australian vitamin, supplement and skincare brand that was founded in Melbourne in 1969. It is proudly part of the H&H Group, global health, nutrition and personal care company focused on three key pillars of nutrition, movement and mind to promote healthier communities. Premium, proven and aspirational, Swisse products are formulated with premium quality ingredients based on traditional evidence and scientific research.

The details of event are available at www.pinknightrun.com

Event is being supported by organizations like Decathlon, Hindustan Petroleum, IDD Clinical, Adithya Mehta Foundation and Assist HELP Foundation.

