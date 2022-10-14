Following the incident, his family has sought help from Gautam Budh Nagar District Administration, Uttar Pradesh government, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. India-Made Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths in Gambia: Expert Committee Holds First Meeting To Examine WHO’s Claims on Maiden Pharmaceuticals .

The Abu Dhabi police took the Switzerland-bound businessman Praveen Kumar, mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for. His wife was sent back to India.

Atul Sharma, a resident of Habibpur village in Greater Noida, has said that his brother Praveen Kumar and sister-in-law Usha Sharma were traders of steel and cement. As a reward for his outstanding performance, Ambuja Cement Company had sent the couple on a Switzerland tour.

They left Delhi on October 11 through Thomas Cook Tours Limited and were to fly with an Etihad Airways plane to Switzerland. They had stopped at the Abu Dhabi International Airport for a connecting flight to Switzerland. Indian Coast Guard Frees Six Indian Fishermen From Pakistani Captivity in High Seas Along Maritime Border.

Praveen has nothing to do with any criminal and has no case pending against him. He is a simple businessman and has been wrongfully held by the Abu Dhabi Police as they have misunderstood, he added.

"There has been some misunderstanding with the Abu Dhabi Police. This is a case of mistaken identity. Praveen Sharma has nothing to do with any criminal incident. Their passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and all other documents have been checked here. All this information has been sent to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of External Affairs. I hope Praveen Sharma will be sent back to India soon," said DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj.

Sharma's family is very upset about this incident and they haven't heard or had any contact with him for many days.