A powerful 360-degree campaign challenges perception around ageing and eye health with a sharp reminder -- Don't let age blur your vision. Trust the experts.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Centre for Sight, India's leading eye care chain, has launched a disruptive brand campaign featuring fitness icon and endurance athlete Milind Soman, urging people to take proactive care of their vision as they age. The campaign goes beyond awareness -- it reframes how India views eye health with age.

Also Read | Wardha Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Car Collides With Tanker in Maharashtra.

Milind Soman, long celebrated as a symbol of strength, endurance, and graceful ageing, appears in the film looking aged, grey-haired, and slow -- mirroring how many assume 60 should look. But just as perception sets in, the story flips.

In a bold twist, Milind removes his disguise and shares a simple truth: while age may touch the body, it doesn't have to blur your vision -- if you take care of it.

Also Read | 'Historic Judgment': MK Stalin Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's Pending Assent to Bills Adopted by State Assembly.

"If you don't see clearly, you make mistakes. Don't compromise on your vision. Trust the experts," Milind says in the film, as the message lands with clarity and purpose.

The campaign highlights often-ignored risks such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and gradual vision loss -- reminding people that fitness includes eye fitness, and that timely eye checkups are essential, especially after 40.

Watch the Brand Film:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7k8hHvEMkg

Commenting on the campaign, Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director, Centre for Sight, said:

"Vision is one of the most underestimated aspects of health and yet it shapes the way we experience life. At Centre for Sight, we've long championed the importance of preventive eye check-ups, especially beyond 40. With the latest global technologies like the SCHWIND AMARIS 1050RS and the power of our highly skilled doctors, we ensure precision in every procedure -- helping patients not only restore but enhance their vision. This campaign with Milind is not just informative--it's a call to action to prioritise our eyesight the same way we prioritise fitness."

The campaign kickstarts a full-fledged 360-degree rollout across digital platforms, influencer networks, print, radio, and outdoor media. With its dramatic first look already going viral, audiences are left asking -- is that really Milind Soman?

About Centre for Sight

With 30 years of excellence, a team of 350+ super-specialist eye doctors, spread across 85 centres and over 12 lakh patients treated annually, Centre for Sight is India's leading and most trusted eye care chain.

A pioneer in innovation, Centre for Sight was the first to introduce SMILE in India, co-developed SILK (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis), and now brings to India the first-ever SCHWIND AMARIS 1050RS with AI-powered FORESIGHT system -- the fastest LASIK laser technology in Asia.

From LASIK to retina care, cataract to cornea, Centre for Sight continues to redefine eye care with cutting-edge tech and compassionate expertise -- because every eye deserves the best.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)