Wardha, April 8: A couple and their two children were killed after their car collided with a tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Taroda in the district on Monday night, they said. The car driver lost control over the wheels after a wild boar came in front of it and the vehicle then crashed into a tanker, a police official said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Cop, His 3 Family Members Killed As Car Collides With Fuel Tanker in Wardha.

Four car occupants -- a man, his wife and two children -- died in the accident, the police said.