Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): CG Eduversity, a Pune-based premium Animation, VFX, and Game Design institute, is soon to launch a production house that will give its students a unique opportunity to grab first-hand experience working with national and international clients on priority. In this production house, students will not only get to learn necessary skills from the best but will also get a chance to showcase their design understanding in front of the industry leaders. It's been 5 years since CG Eduversity has been imparting world-class Animation, VFX, and Design education to Indian students. Now, the institute is focusing on expanding its operations and upgrading its quality bar through its latest production house.

The story of CG Eduversity started with Priyanka Aacharya, the Founder and Director of CG Eduversity, who has transformed a local institution into a Center of Excellence, riding on her experience in the higher education industry, management skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset. CG Eduversity curates leading-edge Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Design courses to emerge as a one-stop career solution for those students who want to shine in India's growing Animation and Visual Effects industry. Its courses are approved by the UGC and affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Through a systematically formulated academic curriculum, the institute puts equal emphasis on both theoretical knowledge and practical training. It also provides Adobe Certification for Design and Multimedia, making it an attractive destination for design enthusiasts. Moreover, CG Eduversity delivers 100 per cent placement support to its students to help them get their animation and multimedia careers on track.

Sharing some insights behind its new production house, company Founder Priyanka Aacharya says, "In the recent years, the AVGC industry in India has taken by a storm as more and more fresh talents are entering this industry. In order to survive and evolve in this growing industry, students and professionals need proper grooming and optimal exposure. Our new production house will empower our students with hardcore training and relevant industry experience. Moreover, our strong network in the industry will enable the students to build a strong work portfolio and get the right placements all at once."

CG Eduversity is a team of hand-picked animation and design professionals with extensive industry experience to provide the students with the best learning experience. In addition, all the faculty members possess various International Certificates from Microsoft, Adobe, and Autodesk, testifying their authority in their respective domains.

CG Eduversity upholds the culture of inclusive and experiential learning at an affordable price to produce the best multimedia professionals. With the new production studio, the company takes a step further in its goal of making India's AVGC industry world-class.

