VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Champion Infratech announced the rollout of 100+ Beach Lagoon Townships across India between 2025-2035. These Beach lagoon Townships will be empowered by Champions Aviation with Helipads/Private Jet Airstrips and Longevity Centers by Health.fit

A Bold Vision for Redefining Luxury Living in India to drive the Trillion$ Real Estate economy

Champion Infratech, a Leader in Sustainable Beach Lagoon Real Estate communities and luxury living, is proud to announce this ambitious plan to include Longevity Centers and Helipads/ Private Jet landing arenas in 100+ Beach Lagoon townships across India between 2025 and 2035.

These world class communities are set to redefine uber-luxury living with an unparalleled focus on health, happiness, and exclusivity.

Key Features of Champion Beach Lagoon Townships:

1. Multiple Acres of Beachfront Living included in each community

* Each township will offer a beachfront experience featuring pristine white sand beaches and crystal blue lagoons, luxurious villas, and apartments facing the waterfront and beach, ensuring residents enjoy the charm of coastal living regardless of their location.

2. World-Class Waterfront Activities

* From kayaking and paddle-boarding to serene boat rides, each township will provide numerous waterfront activities, creating a resort-like ambiance for residents and visitors alike.

3. Helipad and Private Aircraft Landing Strips

* Every community will feature a helipad or private aircraft landing strip, offering seamless connectivity for high-net-worth individuals, executives, and residents with global lifestyles.

4. Health.fit Longevity Arenas in Every Clubhouse

* Each of the 100+ townships will include Health.fit Longevity Floors, focusing on holistic health and wellness

* Facilities will include red light therapy, ice baths, cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, and wellness therapies, ensuring residents live longer, healthier lives.

5. Unmatched Maintenance Quality with Sustainable features.

* Champions Group takes pride in its construction excellence and sustainability focus. To enhance the customer experience, all communities and their amenities will come with a 30-year maintenance package, making this a unique differentiator in the Indian real estate market.

Creating a "Super Champion" in every city Among Indian Luxury Projects

Champion Beach Lagoon townships will rise as a symbol of innovation and exclusivity in Indian real estate, setting a new benchmark for luxury projects in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. By integrating health-centric clubhouses, cutting-edge infrastructure, and world-class waterfront living, these communities will provide:

* A resort lifestyle with the comforts of home.

* A focus on sustainability with net-positive water solutions.

* A community-first approach, fostering happiness, sustainability and well-being.

A Vision for India's Real Estate Evolution-

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, CEO and Chairman of Champions Group, stated:

"It's time for Indian Real Estate to evolve into a global standard of luxury living. Powered by Champion Lagoons, Champions Beach Club, Health.fit Longevity Arenas, and private helipads, these communities will elevate India's luxury projects to new heights. Our commitment to health, happiness, and exclusivity ensures that Champions Group sets a new gold standard in real estate."

Hema Malini Nidamanuri, Managing Director said "We are Looking Ahead to 2035 and will see a changed landscape in Indian Real Estate. We intend to paint the country Blue with iconic beach lagoon projects & uber luxury amenities affordably giving our citizens amenities only seen in the west till date. India is no less and we want to see Indian real estate be the most desired worldwide within a decade from now like Dubai and London have "

With 100+ beach lagoon communities in the works covering the breadth of India, Champions Group is spearheading a real estate revolution as the only real estate player to have Pan Asia presence across 20 plus states which combines the best of innovation, luxury, and health. Whether it's in a bustling metropolitan hub or a serene tier-2 city, Champion beach lagoon townships promise to offer a life of unmatched luxury, convenience, and well-being for all residents.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Champions Group PR Team

Email: pr@championsgroup.com

Phone: +91-9844344977

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)