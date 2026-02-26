Mumbai, February 26: Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series in India at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, marking a significant evolution in its smartphone lineup with the introduction of "agentic" AI. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra leads the range, featuring a refined design that is the slimmest in the Ultra history while maintaining a robust structural integrity. This third-generation AI-driven device is designed to operate proactively in the background, focusing on reducing the manual steps required for daily digital tasks through deep system-level integration.

The new series brings several industry-first upgrades, most notably a hardware-based Privacy Display on the Ultra model that protects on-screen content at a pixel level. Beyond the aesthetic refinements, the device focuses on a seamless transition between capturing, editing, and sharing content. Samsung has emphasised that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not just a hardware iteration but a shift toward a more intuitive ecosystem where the technology adapts to the user’s context, supported by seven years of guaranteed security updates for long-term reliability. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, World’s 1st Mobile Privacy Display; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which provides a 19% boost in CPU performance and a 39% improvement in NPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. The device features a 6.8-inch display equipped with the world’s first built-in Privacy Display, which limits viewing angles to protect sensitive data in public spaces. For thermal management, Samsung has introduced a redesigned Vapor Chamber with advanced interface materials to ensure consistent performance during heavy multitasking or gaming. The camera system includes wider apertures for enhanced Nightography and supports the new professional-grade APV video codec for high-quality production.

Software-wise, the device runs on an upgraded Galaxy AI that includes features like "Now Nudge" for contextual suggestions and "Now Brief" for personalised daily updates. The photography suite is bolstered by the Photo Assist tool, allowing users to make complex edits using natural language prompts. Additionally, the device supports Super Fast Charging 3.0, which can replenish the battery to 75% in just 30 minutes. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in a variety of finishes, including Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White, along with exclusive Silver Shadow and Pink Gold variants.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is positioned in the premium segment, with the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at INR 139,999.00. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a storage upgrade where customers can purchase the 512GB variant for the same price of INR 139,999.00, down from its original MRP of INR 159,999.00. The top-tier model, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is available for INR 189,999.00. Early delivery for Indian customers is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2026. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Soon: From Iron Man Edition to 8,500mAh Battery, Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

Samsung has also introduced several financial offers to make the flagship more accessible. Customers can opt for no-cost EMI plans starting from INR 12,234.68 per month. Furthermore, with exchange offers, the effective price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra can be brought down to as low as INR 74,999.00, representing a potential saving of INR 20,000.00 in addition to the value of the traded-in device. Pre-orders are currently live on the Samsung India website and at leading retail outlets across the country.

