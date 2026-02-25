London, February 25: Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of a Pink edition for its upcoming Phone 4a, marking the first time the London-based technology company has introduced this colour palette to its smartphone lineup. The new variant is scheduled to debut on March 5 at 10:30 AM GMT during a global livestreamed event held at Central Saint Martins in London.

The Pink model will sit alongside the previously confirmed White, Blue, and Black colour options. According to the company, the aesthetic is achieved through tinted transparency layers that allow light to interact with the underlying resin to create a sense of depth. The device features a pink frame complemented by silver physical buttons and a silver camera plate, with the retail packaging designed to match the specific hue. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Soon: From Iron Man Edition to 8,500mAh Battery, Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

Nothing Phone 4a Redesigned Glyph Interface and Camera Hardware

The Phone 4a introduces a redesigned Glyph Bar lighting system, moving away from previous circular or fragmented configurations. The new setup features six vertically-arranged white LEDs located along the right edge of the camera module. While the layout is now a single column, it retains the "hourglass" visual effect seen on the Phone 3 and continues to function as a progress tracker and notification indicator.

Beyond aesthetics, Nothing has managed to reduce the physical profile of the camera bump compared to the Phone 3a. This design adjustment is reportedly due to the integration of a tetra prism telephoto lens, which allows for high-quality zoom capabilities within a slimmer hardware footprint. A dedicated red LED remains part of the rear design to signal active video recording.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Software Features

The Glyph Bar will see expanded functionality through system-level integration with Android 16 live updates. While full details await the official launch, leaked specifications suggest the Phone 4a will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is anticipated to run Nothing OS 4, based on the latest Android 16 architecture. In terms of photography, reports indicate a 50 million pixel main rear sensor and a 32 million pixel front-facing camera for selfies. While battery capacity remains unconfirmed, the device is expected to target the mid-range segment with competitive performance metrics. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

Nothing has already commenced a high-visibility marketing campaign to promote the Pink variant. This includes graffiti installations and themed flyposters across central London, as well as a dedicated pink-themed window takeover at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru. Final pricing and regional availability for the Phone 4a will be disclosed during the March 5 presentation.

