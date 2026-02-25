Mumbai, February 25: The Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, has issued an urgent travel advisory for Indian nationals visiting Jeju Island after a prominent social media influencer, Sachin Awasthi, was detained and denied entry by South Korean immigration authorities. The advisory emphasises the importance of carrying comprehensive documentation, even when travelling to regions that ostensibly offer visa-free entry.

The move comes after Awasthi shared his experience online, detailing a 38-hour detention period in what he described as a "dark room" at Jeju International Airport. His account has sparked a broader conversation regarding the stringent entry requirements currently being enforced by South Korean border officials. Sachin Awasthi Viral Video: What’s the Rule for Entering South Korea’s Jeju Island Without a Visa?

The Incident: Detention of Sachin Awasthi

Sachin Awasthi, a digital creator, arrived at Jeju Island - a popular destination known for its visa-on-arrival and visa-free policies for many nationalities - expecting a smooth entry process. However, upon arrival, he was intercepted by immigration officers for additional questioning. According to Awasthi, he was moved to a detention facility where he was held for a full day before being deported. He alleged that his documents were in order but claimed the authorities were skeptical of his travel intentions. This incident quickly went viral, prompting the Indian mission in Seoul to intervene and clarify the requirements for other travelers. "Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China," Awasthi's post on Instagram read.

Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island

Embassy Guidelines for Indian Travelers

In response to the incident, the Indian Embassy released a set of guidelines to prevent similar occurrences. While Jeju Island allows Indian passport holders to visit without a pre-approved visa under specific conditions, the Embassy noted that "visa-free" does not mean "unconditional entry."

The Embassy advises all visitors to carry:

Confirmed Return Tickets: Evidence of a planned departure from South Korea.

Evidence of a planned departure from South Korea. Proof of Accommodation: Detailed hotel bookings for the entire duration of the stay.

Detailed hotel bookings for the entire duration of the stay. Financial Sufficiency: Bank statements or credit card proof to show the ability to fund the trip.

Bank statements or credit card proof to show the ability to fund the trip. Detailed Itinerary: A clear plan of the tourist sites intended to be visited.

Background on Jeju's Entry Policy

Jeju Island operates under a special autonomous law that allows citizens of most countries to enter for tourism without a visa for up to 30 days. However, South Korean immigration has recently tightened scrutiny to combat illegal immigration and unauthorized employment. Authorities have the legal right to deny entry if a traveler cannot satisfactorily explain their purpose of visit or if their documentation appears incomplete. The Embassy highlighted that the final decision rests solely with the immigration officer on duty at the port of entry. Miss Environment India 2025 Alleges S*xual Harassment on Etihad Airways Flight From US to India, Says Rejected Gifts Offered As Compensation.

Impact on Tourism and Diplomacy

The detention of high-profile travelers often impacts tourism sentiment. South Korea has become an increasingly popular destination for Indians due to the global "Hallyu" (Korean Wave). However, this recent friction highlights the administrative hurdles that remain. The Indian Embassy stated it remains in touch with South Korean authorities to ensure that bona fide Indian tourists do not face undue hardship. They have urged travelers to double-check all requirements on the official K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorization) website, though Jeju has specific exemptions that can sometimes lead to confusion.

