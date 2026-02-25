New Delhi, February 25: Banking customers across India should plan their financial tasks ahead of time, as all public and private sector banks will remain closed on Saturday, February 28. This closure is part of the standard Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule, which mandates holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The upcoming closure creates a two-day banking weekend, as Sunday, March 1, is also a nationwide holiday due to the day being a weekend. Consequently, physical branches will not resume operations until Monday, March 2.

Understanding the Weekend Schedule

Under current RBI regulations, banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month but remain closed on the second and fourth. Since February 28 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, a pan-India holiday is observed. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

While February is the shortest month of the year, this specific weekend serves as a transition into March, ensuring that no physical banking services will be available for the final day of February or the first day of March.

Digital Services to Remain Functional

Despite the closure of physical branches, essential digital banking services will remain uninterrupted. Customers can continue to use the following services 24/7:

Mobile and Net Banking: For fund transfers, bill payments, and account statements.

UPI Payments: Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will function as usual.

ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and deposits at kiosks will remain available, though customers are advised to withdraw cash early in case of high demand over the weekend.

IMPS/NEFT/RTGS: Electronic fund transfer systems will continue to operate under their standard automated protocols.

No Regional Festivals Scheduled

Unlike earlier in February, when regional holidays such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra) or Statehood Day (Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh) saw localised closures, February 28 is a uniform holiday for all states. Earlier confusion regarding festival dates has also been cleared; Mahashivratri, which often triggers bank holidays in late February, was observed earlier this month on Sunday, February 15, and will not impact the upcoming weekend's schedule. Holi 2026 Date: Is It on March 3 or March 4? Clear the Confusion Around the Festival of Colours.

Planning for Monday, March 2

Banks are expected to see higher footfall on Monday, March 2, as they reopen for the new month. Customers with time-sensitive tasks, such as clearing cheques or submitting physical loan documents, are encouraged to complete these activities by Thursday or Friday to avoid the weekend gap.

