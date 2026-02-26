Mumbai, February 26: Samsung Electronics has officially launched the Galaxy S26 in India, marking the arrival of what the company describes as its most intuitive and adaptive smartphone to date. As part of the third generation of Galaxy AI devices, the standard S26 is designed to handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to move between productivity and creativity with minimal manual input. The handset introduces a more proactive AI ecosystem that can manage schedules, refine content, and provide contextual suggestions in real time.

The new model is built on a foundation of performance and security, featuring a unified design language that aligns it with the larger Plus and Ultra variants. Samsung has focused on making artificial intelligence feel effortless, integrating it into everyday workflows like document scanning and photo editing. With a commitment to seven years of security updates and the inclusion of post-quantum cryptography, the Galaxy S26 is engineered to remain a secure and relevant companion for the long term. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 is powered by a customised high-performance chipset that delivers significant improvements in processing speed and power efficiency. The device features an upgraded NPU designed to run always-on Galaxy AI features seamlessly without draining the battery. Visuals are handled by the mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), which offers four times the colour precision of the previous generation, ensuring that the AMOLED display provides lifelike textures and sharp details.

On the photography front, the S26 incorporates an industry-leading camera system with wider apertures to capture more light in dim environments. The new "Now Nudge" feature acts as a proactive assistant, suggesting photos to share or identifying calendar conflicts automatically based on incoming messages. Users can also utilise the upgraded "Circle to Search" with multi-object recognition and a conversational Bixby agent that understands natural language commands rather than specific terminology.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India and Availability

Samsung has positioned the Galaxy S26 competitively in the Indian market, with the 256GB storage and 12GB RAM variant priced at INR 87,999.00. For a limited time, the company is offering a storage upgrade promotion where the 512GB model is available for the same price of INR 87,999.00, down from its standard MRP of INR 107,999.00. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans starting from INR 7,690.34 per month, with early deliveries scheduled to begin on March 6, 2026. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The device is available in a wide array of colours, including Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White. Additionally, Samsung is offering two "Special Colours"—Silver Shadow and Pink Gold—exclusively through its online store. Purchasers can save up to INR 20,000.00 through various launch offers and exchange programmes. To ensure peace of mind, Samsung Care+ is available to provide coverage for accidental damage and expert technical support both in India and abroad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 12:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).