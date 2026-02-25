Mumbai, February 25: Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has issued a comprehensive apology to the organisation’s employees regarding his past personal conduct and professional association with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. The statement, released Wednesday, addresses longstanding questions about his judgment and personal life that have surfaced in recent years.

The apology marks a significant moment for the world's most influential philanthropic organisation, as it attempts to maintain focus on its global health initiatives amid recurring scrutiny of its founder’s history. Bill Gates Apologises; Says He Regrets ‘Every Minute’ Spent With Jeffrey Epstein After Newly-Released Files Mentioned S*xually Transmitted Infection Claims.

Admissions of Personal Misconduct and Extramarital Affairs

In the statement, Gates reportedly admitted to having two past extramarital affairs with women of Russian nationality. These revelations come years after his divorce from Melinda French Gates, which was finalised in 2021. The affairs reportedly took place over a decade ago, but their disclosure in the recent statement appears aimed at providing full transparency to his staff. Gates expressed regret for the "poor judgment" shown during that period of his life. He emphasised that these personal choices did not reflect the values of the foundation and acknowledged the discomfort the headlines may have caused the organisation's thousands of employees worldwide.

Addressing the Jeffrey Epstein Association

A central focus of the communication was Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a tie that has been a point of contention since it was first detailed in media reports in 2019. Gates had previously stated that he met with Epstein multiple times starting in 2011 to discuss fundraising for global health, but he has since repeatedly called those meetings a "huge mistake". In his latest apology, Gates was more direct, telling staff that his association with Epstein was a "gross error in judgment" and a "grave mistake". He acknowledged that by meeting with Epstein - even for philanthropic reasons - he inadvertently provided the financier with a veneer of legitimacy that he did not deserve.

The Impact on the Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remains a powerhouse in international development, with an endowment exceeding USD 75 billion. However, internal morale has been a concern since the 2021 divorce and subsequent reports regarding the workplace environment. The foundation’s leadership has worked to reassure partners and employees that the organisation’s mission - eradicating diseases like polio and improving global sanitation - is decoupled from the personal lives of its co-chairs. In his message, Gates reiterated his total commitment to the foundation’s work and thanked staff for their continued dedication despite the "distractions" caused by his past actions. Epstein Files: Melinda French Gates Addresses Bill Gates’ Alleged Conduct Following Release of 3 Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents in NPR Interview.

Context of the Disclosure

These admissions follow a series of reports detailing Epstein's attempts to use knowledge of Gates’ personal life as leverage. While Gates has maintained that his meetings were strictly for philanthropy, the new statement serves as an effort to get ahead of further investigations into his past. The apology is viewed by analysts as a strategic move to stabilise the foundation’s reputation as it prepares for new leadership transitions and major funding cycles in 2026. The foundation has not commented beyond the internal memo, asserting that it remains focused on its "vital mission to help all people lead healthy, productive lives."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WSJ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).