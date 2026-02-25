Mumbai, February 25: The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after 57-year-old Avtar Singh, a prominent volunteer at a Tracy Sikh temple, was found dead days after being abducted. In a significant development, Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed that Singh was likely not the intended target of the kidnapping, suggesting the father of three was a victim of a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Singh was reported missing on the night of February 17 after his wife returned home to find their six-month-old triplets alone at their residence on the temple grounds. His body was recovered three days later near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, nearly 100 miles from where he was last seen. Los Angeles Shooting: Machete-Wielding Sikh Man Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead by Police During Encounter in US After He Tries To Attack Officers, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping Captured on Surveillance

The investigation into Singh’s disappearance began after a review of surveillance footage from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash in Tracy. The video, recorded at approximately 2:30 p.m. on February 17, showed a white SUV approaching Singh. According to authorities, three unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing were seen confronting Singh before forcibly pushing him into the vehicle. Despite visible efforts to resist, Singh was overpowered and driven away against his will.

The 'Mistaken Identity' Theory

Sheriff Patrick Withrow told local media that the evidence currently points toward a "botched" abduction. "This was not a random act," Withrow stated. "They were targeting another individual for a specific reason, and we're hoping that reason comes to light." Investigators believe the suspects were searching for a different person and may have abducted Singh either by mistake or because he could not provide the information they were seeking. While the white SUV believed to be involved in the crime was located near the site where Singh’s body was found, no suspects have been publicly identified or taken into custody.

A Devastated Community

Singh was a cornerstone of the Tracy Sikh community, having served as the head cook and a general volunteer at the Gurdwara for over 23 years. Beyond his culinary duties in the langar (community kitchen), he was known as a "multi-tasking" individual who handled plumbing, electrical, and maintenance work for the temple. "He was a very sincere and hard-working person," said Deep Singh, the temple's secretary and a longtime friend. "The community is shocked. He was such a nice, humble, honest person who made everyone feel like family." The tragedy is compounded by the family's personal circumstances. Singh and his wife had recently celebrated the homecoming of their triplets, who were born prematurely and had spent an extended period in the hospital. The children were found unharmed but alone following the abduction. US: Man Faces Hate Crime Charges in Fatal Beating of Elderly Sikh Man During Road Rage in New York.

Current Investigation Status

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, though the specific cause of death has not yet been released. Authorities have described the kidnapping as an "isolated incident" and maintain there is no ongoing threat to the broader community. A GoFundMe campaign has since raised over USD 400,000 to support Singh's widow and their three infants. Detectives are urging anyone with information about the white SUV or the individuals involved to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

