New Delhi, February 25: As the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) enters its second week, millions of Muslims across India are observing their daily fasts with spiritual fervour and discipline. For Thursday, February 26, the 8th day of fasting (Roza), Muslims will begin their day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, and conclude their fast at sunset with Iftar, the evening meal traditionally started with dates and water. Because the timings for these meals are governed by the precise moments of dawn and sunset, the schedule varies significantly from city to city based on geographical location.

Following the sighting of the crescent moon on February 18, the fasting period remains a central pillar of the Islamic faith, emphasising patience, charity, and reflection. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, February 26, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

City-Wise Timings for February 26, 2026

The following table provides the estimated Sehri and Iftar timings for major urban centres across the country. Please note that a one-to-two-minute variation may occur depending on local sighting and mosque announcements.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, February 26, 2026

Based on the latest data for Thursday, February 26, 2026 (which corresponds to the 8th of Ramadan 1447 AH in India), here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for major cities as provided by reliable Islamic timetables including Urdu Point and local Hilal committees.

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Mumbai 05:47 AM 06:43 PM Delhi 05:31 AM 06:19 PM Kolkata 04:46 AM 05:38 PM Chennai 05:16 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:36 AM 06:27 PM Ranchi 04:58 AM 05:50 PM Bengaluru 05:26 AM 06:28 PM Lucknow 05:16 AM 06:05 PM Srinagar 05:40 AM 06:24 PM Patna 04:59 AM 05:49 PM Bhopal 05:30 AM 06:22 PM Ahmedabad 05:49 AM 06:41 PM Jaipur 05:37 AM 06:26 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:27 AM 06:33 PM

Understanding the Significance of Sehri and Iftar Timings

The accuracy of these timings is vital for practising Muslims, as the fast (Roza) requires complete abstinence from food and drink between these two markers. Sehri provides the necessary nourishment to sustain the body through the daylight hours, while Iftar is a moment of communal gratitude and relief. In cities like Kolkata, the sun rises and sets much earlier than in western hubs like Mumbai or Ahmedabad, resulting in the nearly hour-long difference in schedules seen above.

The Spiritual Essence of Ramadan

Beyond the physical act of fasting, Ramadan 2026 continues to be a period for "Taqwa" (God-consciousness). This week, mosques across the country are seeing high attendance for Taraweeh (special night prayers), and local communities are actively engaged in Zakat (charity) to support those in need. As the month progresses, the fasting duration will slightly increase in most regions as the days grow longer, moving toward the spring equinox. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Health and Safety During Fasting

Health experts advise those observing the fast to include slow-digesting carbohydrates and plenty of fluids during Sehri to avoid dehydration. Given the fluctuating temperatures in late February, maintaining a balanced diet during Iftar is recommended to avoid sudden energy crashes.

