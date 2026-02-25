UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Paris Saint-Germain will host AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on 26 February 2026, for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout round play-off. Holding a 3-2 aggregate advantage from a highly competitive first leg, Luis Enrique’s side is well-positioned to advance to the round of 16. However, Monaco arrive in the French capital aiming to overturn the deficit in this all-Ligue 1 European clash. For football fans worldwide, navigating the official broadcast and streaming options is essential to catch the live action. Shubman Gill Meets Ousmane Dembele and Other PSG Players Following Ligue 1 Clash Against Olympique de Marseille (Watch Video).

Where To Watch PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

In India and the subcontinent, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Digital viewers can stream the fixture via the SonyLIV app and website.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the rights to Wednesday night's Champions League fixtures are held by TNT Sports, with live streaming available through Discovery+. Viewers in the United States can watch the game in English on Paramount+ and DAZN, or via TUDN. Fans in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the action on beIN Sports. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco (Play-off, 2nd Leg) Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Date 26 February 2026 (IST) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Thursday) Aggregate Score PSG lead 3-2 Live Stream (India) SonyLIV Live Stream (UK) Discovery+ Live Stream (USA) Paramount+ / DAZN

PSG vs AS Monaco Team News

PSG will have to finalise their starting lineup without several regular contributors. Winger Ousmane Dembélé remains sidelined with a calf injury sustained in the first leg, and midfielder Fabián Ruiz is also unavailable due to a knee issue. Matvey Safonov is expected to continue in goal, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Gonçalo Ramos likely leading the attacking line.

Monaco face significant selection hurdles as they attempt to mount a comeback. Playmaker Aleksandr Golovin is suspended following his dismissal last week. Furthermore, the visitors are dealing with a depleted squad, missing key figures such as Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu to injury. Folarin Balogun will again be heavily relied upon to test the PSG defence.

