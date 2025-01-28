PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28: Days after the State Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2024 for the establishment of Chandigarh University Lucknow as a State (Private) University, Chandigarh University Lucknow has now received recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start academic courses from 2025-26 academic year. Chandigarh University Lucknow to offer 30 Undergraduate & 13 Postgraduate courses from 2025-26 academic session.

Sharing this information, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "Chandigarh University Lucknow has received recognition from the UGC on 24th January 2025 and the University has now been included in the list of state public universities under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956."

"With the UGC recognition, Chandigarh University Lucknow is now offering 43 AI-augmented futuristic undergraduate academic programmes, which includes 30 undergraduate (UG) and 13 postgraduate (PG) courses, from 2025-26 academic session. These courses include six streams including Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Business Management, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities and Legal Studies from the new academic year in 2025-26," he said.

"In Engineering, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering nine undergraduate and three postgraduate courses. In Business Management, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering four undergraduate and seven postgraduate courses. In Computer Applications, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering three undergraduate and two postgraduate courses. In addition to these courses, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering two UG courses in Commerce, three undergraduate courses in Science, one UG course in Pharmacy, three UG courses in Legal Studies and three UG courses in Humanities, which includes Journalism and Mass Communication," said Sandhu.

"Founded by visionary leaders from diverse sectors, Chandigarh University Lucknow has incorporated AI across streams including engineering, management, social sciences, law, and humanities, providing 21st-century learners with a comprehensive understanding of global issues and preparing them to become key contributors to the AI-driven workforce. Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering new age AI-augmented multidisciplinary education through 43 AI-augmented futuristic programs across six streams to leverage the immense potential of AI to ignite a spirit of ground-breaking innovation and facilitate holistic learning," he added.

The six undergraduate and post graduate programmes being offered at CU's Lucknow in Computer Science and Engineering include B Tech (Bachelor of Technology) in Computer Science, B Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B Tech in Data Science, B Tech in Cyber Security, B Tech in Information Technology and Master of Technology (M Tech) in AI and Machine Learning.

In Mechanical, Civil, and Electronic Engineering, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering six undergraduate and post graduate programmes including B Tech in Mechanical Engineering, B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, B Tech in Electrical Engineering, B Tech in Civil Engineering (CE) in collaboration with industry leader Larsen & Toubro (L&T), M Tech (CE) in Construction Technology & Management and M Tech (CE) in Structural Engineering.

In Business Management, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering 11 undergraduate and post graduate courses including Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BBA-Business Analytics, BBA-Digital Marketing, BBA-Branding and Advertising, Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA-Applied Finance with PWC, MBA- Fintech with NSE Academy, MBA-Business Analytics in collaboration with IBM, MBA -Strategic HR, MBA-Digital Marketing and MBA-Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. In commerce stream, Chandigarh University is offering Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and B Com (Honours) with ACCA (International Accounting and Finance) at its Lucknow campus.

In Computing and Information Sciences, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering three undergraduate and post graduate programmes, including Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and MCA with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML).

In Data Science and Mathematics, the two course which are being offered at Chandigarh University Lucknow campus include Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Data Science and BCA Data Science.

When it comes to Health and Life Sciences, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering seven undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Science (Biotechnology), B Sc. Forensic Science, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma), Bachelor of Optometry, B Sc. - Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), Bachelor of Physiotherapy and B Sc. Nutrition and Dietetic.

In Humanities and Liberal Arts, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering three courses including Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Liberal Arts, BA Psychology (Hons.) and BA-Journalism & Mass Communication.

In Legal Studies, Chandigarh University's Lucknow is offering three courses including Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Bachelor of Arts-LLB (Integrated) and BBA-LLB.

Chandigarh University's Managing Director, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, said, "Admissions for these courses at Chandigarh University Lucknow are being done through Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2025) portal (https://cucet.cuchd.in)."

"Apart from being a national-level entrance test which is mandatory for admission at Chandigarh University Lucknow, CUCET also provides meritorious students an opportunity to earn up to 100 per cent scholarships. During the 2025-26 academic session, scholarships worth Rs. 40 crore will be awarded to students at Chandigarh University Lucknow. Additionally, the University will offer Rs. 3 crore 'CV Raman Scholarship' to support students pursuing careers in scientific research," he added.

Expressing happiness over UGC recognition to Chandigarh University Lucknow, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "Innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry and businesses. AI is already being used by 83 per cent of companies in their business strategies and AI-driven transformation is projected to create 47 lakh jobs in India alone, out of which 27 lakh jobs will be created by 2028. With AI thus taking centre stage globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to make India a global hub for AI by equipping country's youth with skills in emerging technologies like AI."

"In line with PM Modi's vision for a technologically advanced India, Chandigarh University Lucknow is the first University to be located in the vicinity of India's first AI City in Lucknow. To revolutionise country's educational landscape, Chandigarh University Lucknow is also India's first university to offer AI-augmented multidisciplinary education, going beyond the traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. Chandigarh University will continue to work for the progress of Uttar Pradesh and India by providing world-class multi-disciplinary AI education to the youth through AI-augmented courses for making the vision for making the country a hub of technological innovation, research and excellence a reality," Sandhu added.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, had earlier launched the Chandigarh University Lucknow web portal and prospectus for 2025-26 academic session on 6th January.

In September 2024, Chandigarh University had received the 'letter of permission" from the Uttar Pradesh government to establish Chandigarh University campus.

About Chandigarh University Lucknow

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

Website address: https://www.culko.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607663/CU_New_Campus.jpg

