Mumbai, January 28: A zoo in China has sparked attention after selling tiger urine as a supposed cure for rheumatism. The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo, located in Sichuan province, is promoting 250g bottles of Siberian tiger urine for 50 yuan (INR 595), claiming it as a remedy. The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo asserted that combining white wine with the animals' urine offers a “good therapeutic effect”

Staff at the zoo informed local media that the tiger urine is collected in basins after the animals relieve themselves, though it’s unclear if the urine is disinfected before being sold. The practice rapidly gained attention on Chinese social media, garnering over 35 million views. Reactions have varied, with some showing interest while others voiced concerns about health and safety. Chinese New Year 2025 Superstitions: How To Bring In Wealth, Luck and Prosperity? 7 Traditions That You Should Know of To Ring in the Lunar New Year.

How To Consume Tiger Urine?

Tiger urine, as claimed by the zoo, is marketed as a remedy for various conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain. The proposed method involves mixing the urine with white wine and applying it to the affected area with ginger slices or consuming it orally. However, there is no scientific evidence to support these claims, and the use of animal urine for medicinal purposes can pose health risks. China: Population Falls for 3rd Straight Year, Posing Challenges for Its Government and Economy.

Does Tiger Urine Really Work?

Despite the zoo's claims, there is no scientific evidence that supports the idea of tiger urine as a legitimate remedy. Traditional Chinese medicine practices are based on age-old methods that have been proven over time, but tiger urine is not one of those practices. The use of animal urine for health treatments is unproven and could pose health risks, making it an unreliable and unsafe choice.

A pharmacist from Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital criticised the zoo’s claims, pointing out that exaggerating the medicinal value of tiger urine distorts the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and negatively impacts tiger conservation. The expert further clarified that tiger urine is not recognized in traditional medicine and has no proven medicinal benefits. Another traditional medicine practitioner questioned the zoo's right to sell tiger urine, to which the zoo responded by asserting it holds a valid business license.

