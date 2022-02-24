New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/SRV): ChargePod, powered by NeCell Emobility Pvt Ltd will soon launch comprehensive EV charging solutions with battery swap stations, app-driven convenience, and cloud-based technology.

With a vision to contribute to the Government's carbon-free nation initiative, ChargePod aims to develop an extensive network of EV charging stations across the country

ChargePod's versatile portfolio will be bifurcated into three broad categories - AC Chargers, DC Chargers, and Battery Swapping Network. The seamless and hassle-free infrastructure will consist of unmanned and open to all charging stations, which will make the process user-friendly and comprehensible.

In its pilot phase, ChargePod will initiate its 'Electrifying India' mission and install EV charging stations across three major routes:

- Ahmedabad to Mumbai which covers approx. 524 km.

- Ahmedabad to Udaipur which covers approx. 264 km.

- Ahmedabad to Somnath which covers approx. 424 km.

Highlighting the Government's 2030 mission, Tyag Dharmik, CEO & Founder, ChargePod commented, "Despite being at an initial stage, the EV industry has already shown extreme potential and can single-handedly be a game-changer in terms of sustainability and environment-friendly practices. With constant technological advancements, the EV segment in India is expected to be a US$206 billion industry by 2030. Contributing to the above-mentioned vision, we aim to be a complete EV charging company &last-mileend-to-end e-mobility solutions provider."

Outlining ChargePod's vision, Dharmik further added, "Our fast DC and solar integrated EV stations supported with an app-based module will provide our users a stop-shop solution for all their EV charging needs along with achieving some breakthrough milestones. By 2030, we aim to serve through 1,000,000 (1 million) application-driven with IoT/CMS charging points and battery swap, energy sale of 15,00,000 (15 million) kWh units with 1.5 GWh of power daily and serve 300,000 vehicles daily."

ChargePod's service model will assist consumers in effectively saving fuel costs, locate charging points along the route at minimal intervals with real-time availability, digital payment mechanism, Knowing the EV Real State of Charge and estimated time left, charging history to track EV usage with cost, energy, and distance details.

Additionally, the cloud-based technology enables the teams to monitor the health and performance of a network via Network Operating Centre (NOC), provides data analytics to enhance the consumer experience, provides a smart charging feature to control charging as per peak load hours and off-peak hours, live remote monitoring and control of charging stations and batteries.

