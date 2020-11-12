Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Charsur Arts Foundation, a non-profit, charitable trust created to support Carnatic music, will host the Carnatic Music Festival themed - 'Shakti - The Primordial Force' online from 16th December 2020.

The two week long concert will be available for live streaming from the comfort of your home on www.In.Live, a US-based online live streaming platform. The Chennai music season in December has been attracting music lovers from all over the world for decades. Since 2009, Charsur Arts Foundation has made this experience better than ever. For the first time in its history, the concert will combine the colour and charm of traditional Carnatic music and will safely bring this experience to the people of India and the U.S. through a live streaming platform.

The festival will begin on the 16th of December 2020 and finish on the 30th of December 2020, where two concerts a day will be scheduled for vodcasts at 4:00 pm and 6:15 pm (IST). Musical performances have gone to the online space since the pandemic's onset, and artistes from around the world have embraced technology to bring music concerts into people's homes. With this in mind, Suresh Gopalan, Trustee of Charsur Arts Foundation commented, "We realised quite early that there would be no outdoor concerts, and even if there were, people would feel uncomfortable attending them. We want the festival to be immersive, and we believe we can achieve this through our collaboration with In.Live. Watching the concert is simple and user friendly. All you have to do is log on the website from your laptop and push play. We wanted to make the experience easy and give our users new and exclusive content available for the first time on our stream." The music festival will offer high-quality audio and video streams. The platform also extends secure and integrated ticketing and viewing, which ensures that only ticket holders have access to all performances and archives. Early bird passes are available at a 50 per cent discount for a limited time period. Users with a valid season ticket can watch all the performances post the livestream via vodcasts that will be available till the end of January 2021. The live stream festival will bring together thirty internationally acclaimed artistes namely, Sikkil C Gurucharan, Jayanti Kumaresh, Gayathri Venkataraghavan, K Bharath Sundar, Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna, Amritha Murali, Sriranjani Santhanagopalan, Vignesh Ishwar, R. K. Shriramkumar and Lalgudi GJR Krishnan accompanied by legends like Dr T. V. Gopalakrishnan, Tiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam. It goes without saying that the festival features many senior and popular Vidwans and Vidushis. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.charsur.in.live

