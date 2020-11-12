New Delhi, November 12: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday released admit card for ICSI CSEET exam 2020. Candidates can download admit cards from the official website - icsi.edu. The exam will be conducted on November 21 through computer-based mode. Candidates who have passed or appeared for Class 12 exam are eligible for giving the exam.

The last date for applying for the ICSI CSEET exam 2020 was October 27, 2020. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through laptop/desktop from home/ such other convenient place. However, candidates cannot appear for the exam through mobile phone. ICSI CSEET 2020 Result Declared: Check CS Executive Entrance Test Result Online at icsi.edu, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Marks Statement Online.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website- icsi.edu/cseet/

Candidates should enter login credentials - registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

After logging in, candidates can download the admit card.

Once downloaded candidates can print out of the admit card.

As the exam is being conducted in the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed. CSEET has been introduced as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme. In September, the ICSI declared the result of its executive courses entrance exam—CS Executive Entrance Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).