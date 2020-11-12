It is that time of the year, Friday the 13th! The day is considered an unlucky day all around the world due to various superstitions that surround the day. For those who don't know, it occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday and the combination is considered unlucky or inauspicious. The ominous day is said to be tied with various events that have happened in the past with horrifying consequences. Friday's 13th is considered very unfortunate and while you may choose not to believe in the superstitions a large number of people in the world consider the 13th date especially on Friday a bad omen.

Friday the 13th History

It is said that Friday the 13th is considered inauspicious since the time when Jesus Christ did his last supper, i.e. dinner with 13 people and died the next day. devotees consider Friday the 13th ominous. It is also believed that 13 guests came during that time and that these 13 people were unfaithful and it was because of them that Lord Jesus met such a fate.

Facts about Friday the 13th

The irrational fear of the number 13 has been given a scientific name: "triskaidekaphobia" Friday, the 13th is said to happen at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year. The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina believes that about 17 to 21 million people in the United States fear this day to the core. According to an estimate, most people do not like to go to work on Friday the 13th in North Carolina, USA. This results in a loss of 700 million pounds. On October 13, 1989, the American stock market Dow Jones crashed badly and is considered to be the second biggest shock in the history of the Dow Jones. On Friday, October 13, 1972, a plaza accident occurred in the Andes, the world's longest mountain range, killing 12 people. On Friday, 13 January 2012, a ship named Costa Concordia sank, killing 32 people.

It is important that we tell you that there is no scientific basis behind all of this. It is a collation of bad events on the same day and some fables that have created this fear that Friday the 13th is considered unlucky. Along with 13 Friday, it is also called Blanc Friday.

