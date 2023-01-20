Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company's growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded INR 606 crore (USD 74.48 million USD) in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide.

Entering its 23rd year of operation, Chetu experienced its best financial year on record, generating over INR 606 crore in revenue and exceeding double-digit growth for the second year in a row. Further anchoring itself as a top global software solutions provider, Chetu celebrated additional growth in India with the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot software delivery center - the company's third in the Noida area. Additionally, Chetu opened newly-renovated Training & Development Centre that provides free software industry training to technical graduates. In the US, the company also continued expansion in the state of Florida with the opening of a new west coast office just outside of Tampa.

Also Read | In Wake of #AirIndia’s Decision Banning Pee-gate Accused #ShankarMishra from Flying for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Chetu received numerous awards and recognitions in 2022, including securing Bronze Stevie Awards for Software Development Company of the Year at both the International and American Business Awards. Additionally, the company also secured its 12th consecutive AICPA accreditation for its exemplary software delivery model.

From a partnership perspective, Chetu was able to secure AWS Select Partner Status in 2022 and is looking forward to partnering with new, leading software providers in 2023, including Odoo - a suite of open-source business management apps - and Brightspot - a leading content management solution.

Also Read | Alphabet Layoffs: ‘Deeply Sorry’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai After Announcing 12,000 Job Cuts.

"This has been an incredible year for Chetu, and has truly shown the resiliency and hard work of our incredible team members around the globe," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "I am confident that Chetu's next chapter of success will take us to new heights and I look forward to what we will achieve in the coming year."

Chetu is currently expanding India operations and is accepting applications for new team members to join our growing team of software experts. To explore all career opportunities, please visit our Careers page.

Additionally, Chetu's Training and Development Centre is currently accepting applications for future classes, so any interested technical graduates looking to advance their skills and begin their careers can send their resumes to skill@chetu.com.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centres located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 260,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments, and complimentary Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida centres also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth-mindset of the Chetu family.

For more information, and to see current career opportunities visit www.chetu.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)