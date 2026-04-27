Home

Agency News Agency News Business News | Chitkara University Hosts Research Excellence Awards 2026 in Chandigarh, Marks 10-Year Milestone Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Chandigarh [India], April 27: Chitkara University hosted the 10th edition of its Research Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in research, innovation, and academic excellence across disciplines. The milestone edition marks a decade of advancing high-impact research and interdisciplinary collaboration.

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 27: Chitkara University hosted the 10th edition of its Research Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in research, innovation, and academic excellence across disciplines. The milestone edition marks a decade of advancing high-impact research and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Confirms 'Naagin 7' Finale Date; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show To End This Month.

The awards recognised excellence in research publications, patents, sponsored research funding, technical consultancy, and academic event leadership. The initiative reflects the University's continued focus on strengthening its research ecosystem and promoting innovation-led education.

This ecosystem is supported by dedicated research centres, industry collaborations, access to advanced laboratories, and a strong emphasis on mentorship, enabling faculty and scholars to pursue meaningful, application-oriented research that addresses real-world challenges.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of April 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The event was attended by Ravin Nair, Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE, and Cyril Benz, Associate Director, Client Partnerships, QS I-GAUGE, highlighting the importance of global quality benchmarks in higher education and research.

This year saw a significant rise in awardees, indicating the growing scale and impact of research activities at the University. The increase reflects a strong culture of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge creation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, "At Chitkara University, research is not just an academic pursuit; it is a powerful tool to solve real-world challenges and create meaningful impact. The growing number of awardees this year reflects the passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our academic community. As we celebrate the tenth edition of the Research Excellence Awards, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing an environment where innovation thrives, and ideas translate into outcomes that benefit society."

The Research Excellence Awards 2026 reinforce Chitkara University's position as a leading research-driven university in India, contributing to global knowledge, innovation, and societal progress.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University, prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)