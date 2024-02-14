NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 14: Chitkara University has announced a new long-term strategic initiative to establish the Chitkara International College (CIC) in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), ranked the #1 most innovative university in the U.S. by the U.S. News & World Report (2016-2024) and among the top 150 universities worldwide by Shanghai Ranking in 2023. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Chitkara University becomes the first university in Punjab to partner with Arizona State University to set up a new innovative educational model. The Chitkara International College will exclusively offer ASU degree programs to students in Punjab, allowing them to start their ASU undergraduate degree programs in India before transferring to the United States.

Established in 1997 by the Chitkara Educational Trust in Punjab, Chitkara University offers comprehensive undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in diverse fields such as engineering, management, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, hospitality, law, psychology, media, art & design, and education. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has an impressive community of over 900 faculty members and 20,000 students from 28 countries. Notably, Chitkara University has been awarded the A+ rating by the esteemed National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India for its quality education. The University's commitment to educating future global citizens is evident through its innovative curricula, state-of-the-art infrastructure, groundbreaking research, and strategic collaborations with industry partners.

"As we enter a new era in global education, the partnership among Chitkara University, Arizona State University, and Cintana Education is about to introduce a pioneering educational model," said Dr Chris Howard, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Arizona State University. "Join us as we embark on this exciting journey towards redefining the educational landscape."

In recent years, the number of Indian students studying in foreign universities has grown significantly. In 2021, there were 440,000 Indian students studying abroad, but this number increased to 750,000 in 2022. As a result, India has become one of the top two sources of international students globally. It is projected that the number of Indian students studying abroad will reach 1.3 million in the coming few years, with the United States being the preferred choice. This demand for high-quality international education is also increasing within India, particularly in cities outside of Tier 1 cities. Many Indian parents and students recognize the superior educational quality and outcomes universities offer in countries such as the United States. However, high tuition fees and the cost of living abroad can be significant barriers for Indian students who dream of pursuing their university degree abroad. Furthermore, the New Education Policy (NEP) by the Government of India acknowledges the need for and supports the collaboration between high-quality Indian Universities and global universities.

In collaboration with ASU, students can study at Chitkara International College (CIC) for the first two years before seamlessly transferring to ASU to complete their degree. By doing so, students are able to save on international tuition fees and pay a lower local tuition fee, making a high-quality US undergraduate degree more accessible. In addition to tuition fees, students will also save on boarding and lodging costs when staying in their home country for the first two years.

Graduates of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) programs also will be eligible for a 3-year OPT work opportunity upon graduation. This initiative will help more Indian students achieve their aspirations, gain valuable international experience, and jumpstart their careers beyond India.

Chitkara University students will learn the ASU courses and curriculum similar to what students would study at the U.S. campus. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, shares, "The goal of this collaboration is to provide all students who enroll in the ASU programs at Chitkara International College with the best American educational experience right from day one. This is supported by exciting initiatives and programs developed with ASU and Cintana Alliances institutions, focusing on providing Chitkara students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed globally."

Chitkara University students will also be provided with access to unique international exchange programs, summer immersion, and learning in global class environment opportunities at ASU and other universities worldwide through Chitkara University's membership in the ASU-Cintana Alliance.

The ASU-Cintana Alliance is a global network of innovative universities in the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, working together to build and scale high-quality academic programs that respond to their country's economic and social needs. The ASU-Cintana Alliance was established through a partnership between Arizona State University and Cintana Education.

Chitkara International College is committed to preparing students for success in the digital age. As part of this commitment, the Chitkara International College will be offering B.E in Computer Science and Technology for the academic year 2024 with pathway to ASU in the field of software engineering and cybersecurity. CIC has plans to add more top-ranked and in-demand ASU degrees in the future.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in

Arizona State University, ranked the #1 most innovative university in the U.S. by the U.S. News & World Report (2016-2024), has forged the model for a New American University. Year after year, ASU ranks at or near the top of the list in areas that matter. ASU is a comprehensive public research institution, measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social, cultural and overall health of the communities it serves. ASU operates on the principles that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience and that the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students, attracting some of the highest-quality students from all 50 states and more than 130 nations.

Cintana Education enables universities around the world to increase quality and scale in order to provide more students with the education they need and deserve. We provide world class expertise and access to our own proprietary resources as well as those of Arizona State University, a top-ranked university that shares our vision of expanding access through growth and innovation. Together, we are building the ASU-Cintana Alliance, an international network of universities that will work together to meet the rising global demand for high quality post-secondary education.

