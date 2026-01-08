Choice Wealth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Choice Wealth Private Limited, a subsidiary of Choice Equity Broking Private Limited and step-down subsidiary of Choice International Limited (BSE: 531358, NSE: CHOICEIN), has been awarded a contract by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to deploy a comprehensive digital investment platform for its customers. The contract was awarded following a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process, reflecting IPPB's confidence in Choice Wealth's technology, execution capabilities, and wealth management expertise.

Partnering with One of India's Largest Financial Distribution Networks

India Post Payments Bank operates one of the most extensive and deeply penetrated financial distribution networks globally, leveraging the vast India Post ecosystem to deliver banking and financial services across the length and breadth of the country. With its unparalleled last-mile presence, IPPB plays a critical role in advancing financial inclusion, particularly in semi-urban and rural India.

Under this mandate, Choice Wealth will deploy a one-stop digital investment platform providing online Mutual Funds aggregator services and Robo-Advisory (Investment) services along-with the other online investment services for the existing & prospective customers of the Bank. This will enable IPPB customers to access investment products seamlessly through mobile applications, web-based platforms, and IPPB's mATM-compatible devices. The platform will offer services such as online mutual fund aggregation, robo-advisory solutions, and other digital investment offerings, designed to simplify investing and broaden participation in formal financial markets.

IPPB's Unmatched Nationwide Footprint: A structural Growth Advantage

This extensive physical and human infrastructure positions IPPB as one of the largest distribution platforms for financial services in the country, with the ability to reach customers well beyond the scope of traditional banking channels.

Driving Investments Through Distribution at Scale

The collaboration brings together IPPB's unmatched national reach and Choice Wealth's digital and wealth management capabilities to unlock a powerful distribution-led investment ecosystem. The

initiative is expected to significantly expand access to mutual funds and other investment products, particularly among first-time investors and underserved communities.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Arun Poddar, Group CEO, Choice International Limited, said: "This engagement with India Post Payments Bank is a landmark moment for Choice Wealth and Choice International. IPPB represents one of the largest and most trusted distribution networks in India, with a presence across 36 States and Union Territories, more than 650 districts, and over 1.6 lakh banking access points serving in excess of 11 crore customers.

By combining IPPB's extraordinary last-mile reach with our technology-led investment solutions, we aim to make investing more accessible, intuitive, and inclusive. This partnership aligns strongly with our long-term vision of democratizing wealth creation across India."

Strong Technology, Governance and Compliance Framework

Choice Wealth brings to the mandate its deep expertise across capital markets, wealth management, and digital platforms, supported by a scalable, secure, and regulatory-compliant technology infrastructure. The solution will adhere to stringent standards of governance, data protection, and regulatory compliance, ensuring a safe and trusted investment experience for IPPB customers.

The engagement aligns closely with India's digital transformation and financial inclusion objectives, supporting broader retail participation in formal investment products through technology-enabled access and trusted last-mile delivery.

About Choice International Ltd.:

Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a decade-old organization engaged in providing diversified services across finance, engineering, and consulting domains. Choice holds memberships and registrations with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI, and is a depository participant with CDSL and NSDL. An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the Group has, over the past decade, expanded massively to become a holistic financial services firm, leveraging groundbreaking technologies and innovative methodologies to serve its clients. Choice is among the top 20 brokers in India, with a pan- India presence, over 14 lakh+ clients, and more than 58,000 trained business associates.

