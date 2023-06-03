BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Those looking to finance their weddings without any hassle can get a marriage loan up to Rs. 50 Lakhs without any collateral, on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. A marriage loan is a variant of a personal loan, which is tailored for wedding requirements. With competitive marriage loan interest rates and flexible repayment tenures going up to 6 years, repaying such a loan is easy on the pocket. The following table lists the various personal loan partners on Bajaj Markets along with their interest rates:

Disclaimer: The rates mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender's policies. By taking a marriage loan on Bajaj Markets, one can reap these benefits easily:

- Approval in just 2 minutes- Speedy online processing of loan application- Minimal requirement of documents- Zero hidden charges- Unsecured financing without any limits on usage of funds The amount from a marriage loan can also be used to host grand ceremonies or even a destination wedding. There are no restrictions placed on how this loan amount is used, and it is up to the individual to use it for activities such as:

- Booking venues, lighting, and decoration- Catering and gifts- Bridal attire, hair, and makeup- Travel and guest accommodation- Music, photography, and videography- Invitations and other expenses

Simple eligibility criteria make it easier to qualify for a marriage loan. One can use the handy personal loan EMI calculator on the platform to plan the loan amount and tenure as well as repayment beforehand. A completely stress-free digital process makes getting a marriage loan more convenient. One can apply for it on the Bajaj Markets app or website, and also get access to other types of loans to meet important life goals.

