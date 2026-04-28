Business News | CII White Paper on Unicorn Policy Outlines Strategic Roadmap for Value-driven Growth in India's Startup Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): With over 120 unicorns and a combined valuation exceeding USD 390 billion, India's startup sector shows cumulative funding of more than USD 118 billion, according to a White Paper released by the Confederation of Indiian Industry (CII) on Unicorn Policy.

The White Paper noted that India holds the position of the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. It also presented a comprehensive assessment of the evolving startup landscape and outlined a strategic policy roadmap to enable its next phase of growth, with a focus on four key sectors: electric vehicle ecosystem, urban logistics, drones and emerging technologies, and fintech.

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The White Paper underscored a structural transition within the maturing ecosystem. It moved from valuation-led growth toward value-driven, innovation-led development. This evolution signaled a shift in focus toward sustainable unit economics, operational discipline, deeper innovation capabilities, and long-term global competitiveness.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "India's startup ecosystem has reached an important inflection point. While the past decade has been characterised by rapid expansion and strong investor interest, the next phase of growth must be anchored in building enterprises that are sustainable, resilient, and globally competitive. The CII Unicorn Forum's deliberations clearly highlight that enduring value creation goes beyond valuations and is driven by innovation, execution excellence, and responsible scaling. Accordingly, a shift in narrative and policy focus--from valuation-centric growth to value-driven scale--is imperative."

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Based on extensive consultations through the CII Unicorn Forum, the report captured the firsthand experiences of founders regarding regulatory frameworks and scaling challenges. While access to early-stage funding showed considerable improvement, as per the report, founders stressed the importance of strengthening capital availability for growth and late-stage expansion. These requirements are particularly acute in sectors that demand sustained, long-term investment to maintain international competitiveness.

"The insights captured in this White Paper reflect the lived experiences of founders who are building and scaling businesses in a rapidly evolving landscape. As India moves towards its vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, startups will play a pivotal role in driving innovation, generating employment, and strengthening global competitiveness. It is therefore critical to ensure alignment between policy intent and effective implementation," Rahul Garg, Chairman, CII Unicorn Forum, highlighted.

With the four priority areas identified to support this vision for intervention, the policy roadmap called for improving access to growth capital through patient and diversified capital pools, especially for deep-tech sectors.

It also focused on enabling proportionate regulatory structures that minimize compliance burdens while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

Furthermore, the paper encouraged strengthening digital public infrastructure to enable inclusive innovation and fostering research and development through targeted incentives for intellectual property creation.

"India has the ambition, talent, and momentum to lead the next wave of global innovation. What is required now is a policy ecosystem that is responsive, forward-looking, and aligned with the needs of modern enterprises. This White Paper is a step towards enabling that vision," Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII's Centre of Excellence for innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups, stated.

The White Paper mentioned that the next phase of the startup journey must anchor itself in profitability, efficiency, and technological leadership. Strengthening linkages between startups and the industrial ecosystem remained essential for deeper integration into manufacturing value chains and national priorities such as 'Make in India'. (ANI)

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