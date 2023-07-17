VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: CITC, a leading computer training institute, is thrilled to announce the launch of its franchise program, opening doors for passionate individuals and organizations to enter the thriving field of computer education. With a simplified registration process, CITC aims to empower aspiring individuals to become part of its esteemed network and contribute to the growth of computer education in their communities.

Since its inception in 2009, CITC has steadily grown into a renowned brand in computer education. From its humble beginnings with a small cabin in Sector 40, Chandigarh, the organization started offering Computer Basics courses as an ISO Certified brand. In the early years, CITC worked with just one franchise in Buterla, Sector 41, Chandigarh, serving a modest number of 15-20 students.

However, in 2017, CITC achieved a significant milestone by associating with Microsoft as an Authorized Education Partner. This collaboration bolstered its credibility and paved the way for further growth. The following year, CITC obtained accreditations from prestigious organizations such as NIELIT, CSC, MSME, International Trade Council, and Google, solidifying its position in the industry.

Today, CITC proudly works with the Government of India on various Skill Projects, offering an extensive range of courses to diverse batches. From MLT and GDA to COVID Frontline workers, Fashion Designers, Data Entry Operators, Field Technicians, and IT Coordinators, CITC has covered a wide spectrum of professional training. As a result, the institute has successfully enrolled over 20,400 students and established more than 1,022 franchises across India, offering a portfolio of over 200 courses.

CITC's success is attributed to its dedicated team of professionals and the unique learning platform available at www.citcchandigarh.com. The platform provides access to thousands of e-books, video tutorials, and interactive teacher interactions, enhancing the learning experience for students. Their platform offers comprehensive job packages that include specialized training and internships in digital marketing, web development, and web designing.

In October 2020, CITC Foundation NGO was established to contribute to the education sector by providing assistance to the underprivileged. The foundation focuses on helping those in need, offering special job packages with placements in Web Designing, Development, and Digital Marketing. Furthermore, CITC has launched Open e-Academy, a platform dedicated to preparing individuals for competitive exams in all states.

With the launch of its franchise program, CITC is poised to expand its reach and impact in the computer education industry. Prospective franchisees can easily register through the CITC website, where they will find a user-friendly registration process. By completing a comprehensive form, interested candidates can express their interest and provide the necessary information to initiate the franchise journey. Explore the Lucrative Free Computer Franchise Opportunity too.

CITC offers a variety of franchise types to accommodate different business needs and investment capacities. These options include Franchise, Master Franchise, Regional Centre, and Global Franchise. Once registered, franchisees gain access to a wide range of benefits and support from CITC, tailored to their respective franchise type. These include online student admissions, NIELIT courses, live classes, printed marketing materials, and more. Master franchisees and regional centers receive additional perks such as multiple student kits, franchise kits, and digital marketing support.

CITC takes pride in its government recognition and affiliations. As a Govt. of India registered institute, an ISO 9001:2015 certified brand, an NSDC Training Centre, a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner, an NIELIT accredited center, and a registered entity with ICDL and NDLM, CITC is committed to delivering high-quality computer education.

To support franchisees in their endeavors, CITC provides comprehensive training materials, placement service support, and an array of promotional materials. Franchise kits include an authorization certificate, agreement, students' kit, sample certificates, posters, course materials, and more.

Passionate individuals seeking to make a mark in the computer education industry should not miss this golden opportunity to join the CITC family. Visit the CITC website today, complete the registration process, and unlock a world of possibilities in the computer education industry.

For more information about Free Computer Franchise Opportunity CITC and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.citcchandigarh.com.

Contact details:- 9914592610

