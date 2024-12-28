NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: On December 28, 2024, the birth anniversary of the late industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, a special Grove will be launched in his memory overseen by social enterprise Grow-Trees.com. The idea was conceived by Geeta Gopalakrishnan who was for many years a honorary fundraiser for cancer patients at the Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, an initiative close to Tata' s heart. The project is a collaborative effort where citizens can participate and write their tributes to the icon. As part of this citizen collaboration four lakh trees will be planted across 17 villages in Nainital and six in Almora, Uttarakhand. This extensive green cover is part of Grow-Trees.com's 'Trees+ for the Himalayas' plan and will be called the 'Ratan Tata Memorial Forest'.

"Ratan Tata's life embodied strength, compassion and generosity and even though he was a global icon, his roots remained steadfastly planted in the Indian ethos. It is fitting that a flourishing green forest will honour his legacy and memorialise his contributions," says Pradip Shah, Co-founder of Grow-Trees.com.

The year-long campaign, running until December 28, 2025, invites individuals and corporates to write a tribute and/or dedicate trees to the 'Ratan Tata Memorial Forest' via www.grow-trees.com. Each dedication will include the supporter's/ planter's name and a one-line tribute to Tata, which will be featured on the Ratan Tata Memorial Forest section of the website. Upon completion of the campaign, the final eTreeCertificate® listing the total number of trees planted, along with the tributes and names of the supporter's/ planter's, will be presented to Tata Sons.

'Ratan Tata Memorial Forest' will also create 23 water bodies to store and recharge groundwater. It will also additionally focus on educating girls from rural communities and training farmers in climate-resilient agriculture. The forest will feature various species such as Banj, Bakian, Bhatula, Bhimal, Majuna, Glaucus oak, Purple Orchid, Kachnar, Padam, Mediterranean Hackberry, Tej, Jamun, White Willow, Himalayan Mulberry and Indian Horse Chestnut.

Grow-Trees.com envisions the tree cover as a heartfelt gesture for the industrialist who passed away in October 2024. "This is a fitting tribute to a beloved Indian icon who lived simply but showed by example how great success could be achieved while being rooted in solid human values," says Shah.

